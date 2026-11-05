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Fairfax

🚧 Highway 151 rebuild: public meeting and Nov 23 feedback

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XCQD_1GoEuD4500

🚧 Highway 151 rebuild: public meeting & feedback

The Iowa DOT plans to reconstruct Highway 151 between the south edge of Fairfax and the Norway corner in 2027/2028. The stretch between Fairfax and Wright Brothers Boulevard will be the second phase in 2028.

A Public Information Session will be held:

  • Date: November 10
  • Time: 5–7 pm
  • Location: Walford City Hall, 120 5th Street N

You can review details and share your thoughts online at:

  • https://publicinput.com/d00517

Community feedback is due by November 23.

Questions? Contact Fairfax City Hall at 319-846-2204 or fairfax@cityoffairfax.org.

More Info: Hwy 151 Construction - City of Fairfax, Iowa

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