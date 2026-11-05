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Fairfax
🚧 Highway 151 rebuild: public meeting and Nov 23 feedback
8 days ago
🚧 Highway 151 rebuild: public meeting & feedback
The Iowa DOT plans to reconstruct Highway 151 between the south edge of Fairfax and the Norway corner in 2027/2028. The stretch between Fairfax and Wright Brothers Boulevard will be the second phase in 2028.
A Public Information Session will be held:
- Date: November 10
- Time: 5–7 pm
- Location: Walford City Hall, 120 5th Street N
You can review details and share your thoughts online at:
- https://publicinput.com/d00517
Community feedback is due by November 23.
Questions? Contact Fairfax City Hall at 319-846-2204 or fairfax@cityoffairfax.org.
More Info: Hwy 151 Construction - City of Fairfax, Iowa
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