Free aging community event at Government Center

The Fairfax Area Agency on Aging will host a free community event on Nov. 13, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Fairfax Government Center. Attendees can watch the award-winning short film "Facing the Falls," hear from the film’s star, take part in Bingocize, and get a flu shot. More information: https://t.co/eLZLfw2Mhj

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fairfax County Government 🇺🇸