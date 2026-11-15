Fairfax neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good free deal, these are worth a look.

Item: Cast iron soaking bathtub

Condition: In good shape (being removed during a bathroom remodel)

Location: Fairfax Park, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Old-style cast iron bathtub, great if you’re remodeling your own bathroom or want a deep soaking tub. Very heavy, so plan for strong helpers and a vehicle that can handle the weight.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Solid wood hutch / bar top with wine glass rack

Condition: Great condition

Location: Bothin Park, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Solid wood bar-style hutch top with built-in wine glass rack and shelf. Perfect for a dining room, bar area, or extra kitchen storage.

Dimensions:

Length (top): 55.5"

55.5" Depth (top): 14.75"

14.75" Length (body): 50"

50" Depth (body): 12"

12" Height: 29"

Measure your space and vehicle before pickup so it fits.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rocking / nursing chair from Restoration Hardware

Condition: Not stated; looking for a good home

Pickup timing: Needs to be picked up tomorrow ideally

Location: Bay Road, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable rocking nursing chair, great for a nursery, reading corner, or cozy living room spot. The poster is hoping for a quick pickup, so reach out soon if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White floor lamp with beige fabric shade

Condition: Not stated

Location: Bothin Park, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, elegant floor lamp with a neutral beige shade that should fit most decor styles. Nice way to brighten a living room, bedroom, or office without spending a dime.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Fairfax tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.