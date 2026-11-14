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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Fairfax Right Now
Fairfax neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or home exercise gear, these local offers might be a good fit.
Queen Size Memory Foam Mattress – Works With Adjustable Beds
Item: Queen size memory foam mattress
Condition: Good condition
Location: Bothin Park, Fairfax, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This queen size memory foam mattress was originally used on an adjustable bed frame, but it also works with a regular bed frame. A solid pick if you need a comfortable bed without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Blue Glider Chair with Ottoman
Item: Blue glider chair with matching ottoman
Location: Oak Manor, Fairfax, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable blue glider chair with a matching ottoman. A nice freebie for a reading corner, nursery, or living room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Inversion Table
Item: Inversion table
Location: Oak Manor, Fairfax, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Sturdy inversion table for back relief and exercise. Could be useful if you want to add some stretching or inversion work to your home routine.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Fairfax tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.