Fairfax neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or home exercise gear, these local offers might be a good fit.

Item: Queen size memory foam mattress

Condition: Good condition

Location: Bothin Park, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This queen size memory foam mattress was originally used on an adjustable bed frame, but it also works with a regular bed frame. A solid pick if you need a comfortable bed without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Blue glider chair with matching ottoman

Location: Oak Manor, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable blue glider chair with a matching ottoman. A nice freebie for a reading corner, nursery, or living room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Inversion table

Location: Oak Manor, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy inversion table for back relief and exercise. Could be useful if you want to add some stretching or inversion work to your home routine.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Fairfax tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.