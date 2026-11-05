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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Fairfax Right Now
Fairfax neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need pet gear, office supplies, or furniture, take a look below.
Pet Carrier
Item: Pet carrier
Condition: Sturdy, in good condition
Best for: Small to medium pets
Location: Oak Manor, Fairfax, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A solid pet carrier that’s ready for your next vet visit or trip. Sized for small to medium pets, with a sturdy build so it should feel secure for your animal.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Office Supplies and Shelving Unit
Item: Office supplies + small shelving unit
Includes: Paper, shipping labels, envelopes, small shelving unit
Location: Deer Park, Fairfax, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great bundle if you work from home or mail things often. You get basic office supplies plus a small shelving unit to help keep everything organized.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Adjustable Drafting Table
Item: Adjustable drafting table
Condition: Described as sturdy
Features: Adjustable height and angle
Ideal for: Artists, architects, designers, crafters
Location: Deer Park, Fairfax, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A solid drafting table that you can raise, lower, and tilt to suit your work. Nice option if you draw, paint, design, or need a flexible work surface.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Fairfax tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.