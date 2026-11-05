🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Fairfax Right Now

Fairfax neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need pet gear, office supplies, or furniture, take a look below.

Item: Pet carrier

Condition: Sturdy, in good condition

Best for: Small to medium pets

Location: Oak Manor, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A solid pet carrier that’s ready for your next vet visit or trip. Sized for small to medium pets, with a sturdy build so it should feel secure for your animal.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Office supplies + small shelving unit

Includes: Paper, shipping labels, envelopes, small shelving unit

Location: Deer Park, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great bundle if you work from home or mail things often. You get basic office supplies plus a small shelving unit to help keep everything organized.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Adjustable drafting table

Condition: Described as sturdy

Features: Adjustable height and angle

Ideal for: Artists, architects, designers, crafters

Location: Deer Park, Fairfax, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A solid drafting table that you can raise, lower, and tilt to suit your work. Nice option if you draw, paint, design, or need a flexible work surface.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Fairfax tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.