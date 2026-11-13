Fairburn’s healthcare scene is growing, especially around autism services and nursing leadership. If you’re in care work and want to stay close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Autism Complete, LLC

Autism Complete, LLC Location: Fairburn, GA (near historic downtown, clinic only)

(near historic downtown, clinic only) Type: Full-time , ~40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

, ~40 hrs/week, Pay: $22.00–$27.00 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Work one-on-one with children with autism in a clinic (no in-home travel), under BCBA supervision. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO (up to 10 days), gym membership, and referral bonuses in a mission-driven, autism-focused setting. RBT certification and some college required; must relocate to Fairburn before starting.

Employer: Journey

Location: Fairburn, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Why it’s appealing: Lead a nursing unit in long-term/geriatric care, handling staffing, resident care coordination, and quality oversight. Role comes with quarterly raises, 401(k), United Healthcare, free life insurance, company smartphone, and professional development, ideal for an LPN/RN with at least 2 years’ direct care and 1 year of management experience.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Fairburn, GA (community-based ABA in home/school/community)

(community-based ABA in home/school/community) Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Pay: Competitive, with salary transparency via online estimator (exact range not listed)

Competitive, with (exact range not listed) Why it’s appealing: BCBA-owned company focused on ethical, family-centered ABA with flexible caseloads, quarterly bonuses (10% annually), medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, sign-on bonuses in some areas, and free CEUs. Great fit if you hold an active BCBA or BCaBA, enjoy field work, and want strong clinical support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.