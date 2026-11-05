🚌 Fairburn, GA Driving Jobs – Multiple Local Routes & Paid Training

Fairburn is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like staying active and being out on the road, these local driving jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Coleman Worldwide Moving Location: Fairburn, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$26/hour, based on experience

Drive for a long-standing moving company handling local and OTR household moves. You’ll lead a crew, earn incentives on top of hourly pay, and get benefits like health insurance, paid holidays, and paid vacation.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Coleman Worldwide Moving Location: Fairburn, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour, based on experience

Good fit if you want to drive a box truck but don’t have a CDL yet. You’ll help load, transport, and unload household goods, work with a small crew, and get access to benefits, paid time off, and room to grow.

Employer: Ubuntu Logistics (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

(Amazon Delivery Service Partner) Location: Fairburn, GA (DAT9 warehouse)

Type: Full-time and part-time

Full-time and part-time Pay: Up to $22.25/hour

Deliver Amazon packages on set routes with a company vehicle, fuel, and insurance provided. No CDL or experience needed—there’s paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and weekly performance bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.