💻 Fairborn, Ohio IT Jobs – Multiple TS/SCI & Cyber Roles

Fairborn’s tech scene is busy thanks to Wright‑Patt and defense work. If you’re cleared or have strong security skills, there are some solid options right now.

Employer: Altamira Technologies Corporation

Altamira Technologies Corporation Location: Fairborn, OH (national security / defense focus)

(national security / defense focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead applied AI/ML and computer vision work that goes from research to real, production systems for national security. You’ll guide architecture, mentor engineers, and help turn cutting‑edge models into scalable software that handles serious data loads.

Employer: Sawdey Solution Services

Sawdey Solution Services Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, Fairborn, OH (hybrid/telework when authorized)

(hybrid/telework when authorized) Type: Full-time

Security Clearance: Top Secret/SCI required

Certs: DoD 8570 IAT II or III (e.g., Security+ CE, CISSP, etc.)

(e.g., Security+ CE, CISSP, etc.) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cybersecurity/RMF role supporting classified and cross‑domain systems. You’ll own RMF packages, STIGs, ACAS scans, POA&Ms, and ATO/IATT work while partnering with engineers on cross‑domain solutions for flight tests and labs.

Employer: Altamira Technologies Corp.

Altamira Technologies Corp. Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, Fairborn, OH (on-site at customer facility)

(on-site at customer facility) Type: Full-time

Security Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Experience: 2+ years software engineering; BS in CS or similar

2+ years software engineering; BS in CS or similar Stack Highlights: Angular, Express.js, FastAPI, TypeScript/JavaScript, Python, Docker, Kubernetes, ElasticSearch, Grafana, Prometheus

Angular, Express.js, FastAPI, TypeScript/JavaScript, Python, Docker, Kubernetes, ElasticSearch, Grafana, Prometheus Salary: Not listed

Support the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) with data management, analysis, and visualization tools. Good fit if you like modern web stacks, DevOps tools, and building mission apps that get used every day.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—clearance roles can move fast. Save the links, tweak your resume to match the skills, and apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.