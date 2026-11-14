⚠️ Help shape Fairbanks transportation projects for 2027–2031

Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST Planning) is holding a Technical Committee Work Session on the new Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for FFY 2027–2031.

• When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 12–2 PM

• Where (in person): FAST Planning Office, KeyBank Building, 100 Cushman St, Suite 215, Fairbanks, AK 99701

• Online: On the day of the meeting, go to https://fastplanning.us/keepup/zoom/

They’ll talk about funding for current transportation projects and money available for new projects nominated from the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP).

The meeting is open to the public and also fulfills certain federal public hearing requirements for transit funding.

If you need auxiliary aids, services, or other disability-related help to join, contact Jackson Fox at (907) 205-4276 or jackson.fox@fastplanning.us. For FAST Planning’s Title VI Nondiscrimination Policy or to file a complaint, visit www.fastplanning.us/civilrights.