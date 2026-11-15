Fairbanks food spots are hiring, from big-name grocery stores to local favorites. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep fresh deli foods, slice meats and cheeses, and help customers pick out ready-to-eat items. Good fit if you like staying busy, keeping things clean and stocked, and don’t mind working early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays. Includes weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Northwest x Southern Hospitality

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Set up, maintain, and break down the hotel breakfast buffet and keep the dining area clean and stocked. Shifts run about 5am–12pm, with varied days including weekends and holidays. Full-time staff may get PTO, sick leave, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k), travel and entertainment discounts, and room to grow within major hotel brands.

Employer: Cafe de Stir It Up

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $21.00–$24.00 per hour

Run day-to-day cafe operations, lead and train staff, handle scheduling, inventory, cash/POS, and food quality. Great for someone with restaurant or food service management experience who wants to make an impact at a local favorite. Includes employee discount, paid time off, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.