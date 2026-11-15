Fairbanks healthcare is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to flexible PRN shifts and travel contracts. If you want to build your career while enjoying Interior Alaska, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Surgery Center of Fairbanks

The Surgery Center of Fairbanks Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: 8-hour shifts, Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m., no nights, weekends, or call

This role is in a busy, multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center with a strong team environment. Great fit if you like fast-paced OR work but want predictable daytime hours and flexibility.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Travel / Contract

Pay: $2,643 per week (based on 40 hrs/week; stipends subject to confirmation)

(based on 40 hrs/week; stipends subject to confirmation) Schedule: 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Travel OT role with full benefits and 24/7 recruiter support, ideal if you want to experience Fairbanks while building therapy experience. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, referral bonuses, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., rotating Saturdays as needed

Front-line lab role doing blood draws, specimen collection, and patient check-in for all ages. Offers a quarterly performance bonus program and full benefits for those working 20+ hours per week.

Employer: Foundation Health Partners (Fairbanks Memorial Hospital / TVC)

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Pay: $28.47–$44.49/hour , based on experience and education

, based on experience and education Schedule: Mon–Fri, days, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts

Lead daily operations and non-physician staff in a busy primary care clinic while supporting quality patient care. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition assistance, student loan forgiveness, onsite gym, and more.

Employer: Foundation Health Partners – Fairbanks Memorial Hospital

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Base Orientation Pay: $34.96/hour while on orientation

while on orientation Bonuses & Support: $6,500 retention bonus , up to $7,500 relocation , 90 days temporary housing

, , Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 3×12s with rotating call; shift differentials available

Designed for new grads heading into L&D who can secure an Alaska RN license by 12/2026 and start 1/4/27. Includes strong benefits, tuition assistance, student loan forgiveness, and a required 2-year commitment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.