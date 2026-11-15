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Fairbanks
🏥 Fairbanks AK Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
5 days ago
Fairbanks healthcare is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to flexible PRN shifts and travel contracts. If you want to build your career while enjoying Interior Alaska, these roles are worth a look.
OR Nurse Part-time/PRN – No Nights or Weekends
- Employer: The Surgery Center of Fairbanks
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
- Schedule: 8-hour shifts, Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m., no nights, weekends, or call
This role is in a busy, multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center with a strong team environment. Great fit if you like fast-paced OR work but want predictable daytime hours and flexibility.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,643/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Travel / Contract
- Pay: $2,643 per week (based on 40 hrs/week; stipends subject to confirmation)
- Schedule: 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
Travel OT role with full benefits and 24/7 recruiter support, ideal if you want to experience Fairbanks while building therapy experience. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, referral bonuses, and weekly direct deposit.
Phlebotomist
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., rotating Saturdays as needed
Front-line lab role doing blood draws, specimen collection, and patient check-in for all ages. Offers a quarterly performance bonus program and full benefits for those working 20+ hours per week.
Practice Supervisor – Primary Care Clinics
- Employer: Foundation Health Partners (Fairbanks Memorial Hospital / TVC)
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Pay: $28.47–$44.49/hour, based on experience and education
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, days, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
Lead daily operations and non-physician staff in a busy primary care clinic while supporting quality patient care. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition assistance, student loan forgiveness, onsite gym, and more.
Graduate Nurse (GN) – Labor & Delivery – Jan 2027 Start
- Employer: Foundation Health Partners – Fairbanks Memorial Hospital
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Base Orientation Pay: $34.96/hour while on orientation
- Bonuses & Support: $6,500 retention bonus, up to $7,500 relocation, 90 days temporary housing
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 3×12s with rotating call; shift differentials available
Designed for new grads heading into L&D who can secure an Alaska RN license by 12/2026 and start 1/4/27. Includes strong benefits, tuition assistance, student loan forgiveness, and a required 2-year commitment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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