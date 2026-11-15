undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fairbanks
🛒 Fairbanks Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Part-Time & Full-Time Roles
4 days ago
Fairbanks retail is busy right now – groceries, home improvement, shipping, and pet care are all hiring. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you want steady hours or a side gig.
Floral Clerk (Floral Designer) – Part-Time
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design bouquets and arrangements for birthdays, weddings, and more. Good fit if you’re creative, like working with your hands, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs.
Night Crew Stocker – Part-Time
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight role keeping shelves full and the store ready for morning shoppers. Physical job with lifting up to 60 lbs, great if you like fast-paced work and prefer evening or night shifts.
Front End Team Member – Part-Time
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’re the friendly face at checkout—scanning, bagging, and helping with questions. Good entry role if you’re 16+ with basic math skills and want flexible hours.
Sales Associate – Pet Care Center
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Start Rate: $16.00/hour
Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while working around animals all day. Nice match if you love pets, like talking with people, and want a fun, active retail job.
Sr Service Agent (Non-DOT) – Full-Time
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.66–$32.52/hour, Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM–6:30 PM
Front-line customer support at a FedEx station—answering questions, solving shipping issues, and handling admin tasks. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants steady weekday hours and solid pay.
Merchandising Service Manager – Full-Time
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team that sets up displays, keeps shelves stocked, and supports customer service in-store. Best for folks with retail experience who are ready to supervise, coach a team, and manage projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; apply while the roles are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.