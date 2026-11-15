Fairbanks retail is busy right now – groceries, home improvement, shipping, and pet care are all hiring. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you want steady hours or a side gig.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Design bouquets and arrangements for birthdays, weddings, and more. Good fit if you’re creative, like working with your hands, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role keeping shelves full and the store ready for morning shoppers. Physical job with lifting up to 60 lbs, great if you like fast-paced work and prefer evening or night shifts.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’re the friendly face at checkout—scanning, bagging, and helping with questions. Good entry role if you’re 16+ with basic math skills and want flexible hours.

Employer: Petco

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Start Rate: $16.00/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while working around animals all day. Nice match if you love pets, like talking with people, and want a fun, active retail job.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.66–$32.52/hour, Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM–6:30 PM

Front-line customer support at a FedEx station—answering questions, solving shipping issues, and handling admin tasks. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants steady weekday hours and solid pay.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that sets up displays, keeps shelves stocked, and supports customer service in-store. Best for folks with retail experience who are ready to supervise, coach a team, and manage projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; apply while the roles are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.