Fairbanks has a steady need for people who can stay calm, think clearly, and help keep others safe. If you like being out in the community and don’t mind tough situations, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GEO Reentry Services LLC (The GEO Group, Inc.)

GEO Reentry Services LLC (The GEO Group, Inc.) Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Category: Public safety / corrections support

This role mixes driving with safety checks for residents on home confinement and in a reentry facility. You’ll do home and job visits, help with searches and testing, supervise meals and visits, and keep detailed logs to support a secure, orderly environment.

Perks: Paid time off and holidays, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, HSA/FSA, tuition help, paid training, employee discounts, and more. Requires age 21+, HS diploma/GED, 1+ year related experience, and a reliable vehicle with valid driver’s license and insurance.

Employer: Legacy Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

Location: Fairbanks, AK 99701

Type: Full-time, temporary through February 1, 2027

Full-time, Salary: $20.00 per hour + $75 per after-hours removal

+ Schedule: Mon–Fri 8 am–5 pm + rotating on-call nights and weekends

You’ll handle respectful removal, care, and transport of the deceased, work closely with first responders and medical staff, and support funeral services and chapel setup. This is hands-on, physical work that also calls for compassion and professionalism with grieving families.

Requires a high school diploma or equivalent, valid Alaska driver’s license with clean record, ability to lift 100 lbs frequently and push/pull up to 350 lbs, and comfort driving in all Alaska weather. Tattoos must be covered and piercings removed while working.

Employer: Granite Construction

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Salaried, full-time

Salaried, full-time Base Salary Range: $88,170 – $132,255 (depends on experience, skills, location, education)

(depends on experience, skills, location, education) Category: Construction safety / occupational health

This is a higher-level safety role supporting Granite’s Safety and Health Management System on construction projects. You’ll run inspections and audits, help lead safety meetings and training, support incident investigations, and work with regulators and project teams to keep crews safe and compliant.

Preferred bachelor’s in Safety, Occupational Health, or related field and 3+ years’ safety experience in construction or similar industry. Must know state and federal safety rules, be comfortable in a high-production field environment (including heights and confined spaces), and hold a valid driver’s license. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life and disability coverage, paid holidays and sick leave, FSAs/HSAs, wellness programs, and a 401(k) with 100% match on the first 6% for salaried staff.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend in Fairbanks who’s looking for steady work in public safety.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.