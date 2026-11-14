Fairbanks schools and childcare centers are hiring, and a few roles come with solid pay, bonuses, and good benefits. If you like working with kids and helping families, these are worth a look.

Employer: Foundation Health Partners

Foundation Health Partners Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.07 – $30.34/hour + $2,000 retention incentive over 2 years

+ Benefits: Medical, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition assistance, student loan forgiveness, onsite gym, wellness and discount programs

Teach in an early childhood classroom, using play-based, research-backed curriculum to support young children’s social, emotional, and cognitive growth. Great fit if you have an early childhood degree and want strong benefits plus long-term career development.

Employer: Fairbanks North Star Borough School District

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Location: Ladd Elementary School, Fairbanks, AK (district-wide/itinerant)

Type: Full-time, 9-month (school year)

Pay: $21.63 – $23.52/hour DOE

Bonuses: $2,000 new hire bonus after 30 working days + $1,000 retention bonus in June (prorated for part-time)

after 30 working days + in June (prorated for part-time) Benefits: Sick/personal leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, audio, PERS retirement

Support students with mild to moderate disabilities and help deliver Occupational Therapy services across the district. Good option if you enjoy working one-on-one with kids and meet paraeducator requirements (HS diploma + test or college credits/degree).

Employer: Fairbanks Native Association

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Assist Lead and Primary Teachers in Head Start classrooms with infants, toddlers, or preschoolers, and sometimes ride the bus as a monitor. Great for someone with a high school diploma and experience with young children who’s willing to earn a CDA or SEED Level 6 within one year.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fairbanks education jobs with bonuses and benefits don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.