undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Several Manufacturing & Mill Jobs Around Fairbanks, AK
Fairbanks is busy with hands-on work right now, especially in building materials and mining. If you like seeing real results from your shift, these openings are worth a look.
Exterior Door Assembler
- Employer: Builders FirstSource / Spenard Builders Supply
- Location: Fairbanks, AK (Yard)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role building exterior door systems used in homes and commercial buildings. No experience required—on-the-job training, steady hours, and a clear path to grow your carpentry and manufacturing skills in a safety-focused shop.
Mill Operations Supervisor
- Employer: Kinross Gold Corporation – Fort Knox Mine
- Location: Near Fairbanks, AK (about 26 miles from town)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a mill crew at one of the world’s key cold-weather heap leach gold operations. You’ll oversee mill and crusher operations, coach operators, handle performance reviews, and keep production safe, efficient, and well-documented.
Mill Maintenance General Supervisor
- Employer: Kinross Gold Corporation – Fort Knox Mine
- Location: Near Fairbanks, AK (about 26 miles from town)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role guiding multi-craft maintenance supervisors to keep mill and heap leach equipment running strong. You’ll set maintenance priorities, support plant improvements, track costs, and help drive safe, reliable gold production.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.