Fairbanks is busy with hands-on work right now, especially in building materials and mining. If you like seeing real results from your shift, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Builders FirstSource / Spenard Builders Supply

Builders FirstSource / Spenard Builders Supply Location: Fairbanks, AK (Yard)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building exterior door systems used in homes and commercial buildings. No experience required—on-the-job training, steady hours, and a clear path to grow your carpentry and manufacturing skills in a safety-focused shop.

Employer: Kinross Gold Corporation – Fort Knox Mine

Location: Near Fairbanks, AK (about 26 miles from town)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a mill crew at one of the world’s key cold-weather heap leach gold operations. You’ll oversee mill and crusher operations, coach operators, handle performance reviews, and keep production safe, efficient, and well-documented.

Employer: Kinross Gold Corporation – Fort Knox Mine

Location: Near Fairbanks, AK (about 26 miles from town)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role guiding multi-craft maintenance supervisors to keep mill and heap leach equipment running strong. You’ll set maintenance priorities, support plant improvements, track costs, and help drive safe, reliable gold production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.