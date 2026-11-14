Fairbanks has some wonderful dogs waiting at Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control for their next chapter. From big gentle adults to wiggly shepherd pups, there may be a great match for your home.

Breed: Cane Corso

Cane Corso Age: 2 years, 6 months (adult)

2 years, 6 months (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Weight: Nearly 90 lbs at intake

Nearly 90 lbs at intake Shelter: Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control

Phone: (907) 459-1451 ext. 4

Ayla (ID A143925) is a large, powerful Cane Corso girl looking for the right home. The shelter notes that she has been getting a lot of interest from people who already have dogs, but they’ve learned she may not show issues with other dogs right away. Once she settles in and feels comfortable, problems with other dogs can appear.

Because of this, the shelter is strongly recommending that Ayla be the only dog in her next home so everyone can succeed and stay safe.

👉 Meet Ayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 6 years (adult)

6 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: Over 70 lbs at intake

Over 70 lbs at intake Shelter: Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control

Phone: (907) 459-1451 ext. 4

Diesel (ID A142678) is back at the shelter through no fault of his own. His last owner said they just couldn’t give him the time and attention he deserves.

From his previous home, Diesel was described as:

Outgoing and friendly

Gentle and affectionate

Rides well in the car

Knows some basic commands

Reported to do well with humans of all ages, including strangers, and with other dogs

If you’re looking for a mature, social companion who’s already got some manners, Diesel may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: 8 weeks (puppy)

8 weeks (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control

Phone: (907) 459-1451 ext. 4

Sulfur (ID A144111) is one of a litter of German Shepherd mix puppies surrendered to the shelter. Their mom is a German Shepherd; dad is unknown.

Like all young pups, Sulfur will need:

Potty training

Kennel/crate training

Basic commands

Ongoing positive socialization

These babies are a lot of work but full of potential for an active, committed home.

👉 Meet Sulfur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: 8 weeks (puppy)

8 weeks (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control

Phone: (907) 459-1451 ext. 4

Bug (ID A144110) is another of the German Shepherd mix pups looking for a fresh start. She comes from the same surrendered litter and will need the full puppy package of training and patience.

Be ready for:

Chewing and exploring

Lots of playtime

Consistent, kind guidance as she grows

👉 Meet Bug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: 8 weeks (puppy)

8 weeks (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control

Phone: (907) 459-1451 ext. 4

Piggy (ID A144109) is a young German Shepherd mix boy from the same surrendered litter. He’s just a baby and will rely on his new family for structure and socialization.

He’ll need help with:

House training

Learning basic cues

Meeting new people, dogs, and environments in a positive way

👉 Meet Piggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: 8 weeks (puppy)

8 weeks (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control

Phone: (907) 459-1451 ext. 4

William (ID A144107) is another of the German Shepherd mix pups. Like his siblings, he’s looking for a home that understands puppies are a long-term commitment.

Expect to invest time in:

Daily training and play

Building good habits early

Gentle exposure to the big world outside

👉 Meet William and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: 8 weeks (puppy)

8 weeks (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control

Phone: (907) 459-1451 ext. 4

Lils (ID A144104) is a tiny German Shepherd mix girl from the same surrendered litter. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide her kindly.

She’ll need:

Consistent potty and crate training

Positive reinforcement as she learns

Plenty of love and patience

👉 Meet Lils and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: 8 weeks (puppy)

8 weeks (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control

Phone: (907) 459-1451 ext. 4

Attie (ID A144103) rounds out this German Shepherd mix puppy crew. Like her siblings, she’s full of potential and will thrive with structure and social time.

Her new family should be ready for:

Daily training sessions

Socializing with people and other friendly dogs

Lots of puppy energy and cuddles

👉 Meet Attie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fairbanks area and thinking about adding a dog to your life, please consider visiting Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control or calling (907) 459-1451 ext. 4 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.