📢 Study: How rabies behaves in Alaska’s arctic foxes

New research from the University of Alaska Fairbanks shows that the rabies virus in arctic foxes seems to have evolved to make infected foxes more aggressive. This helps the virus spread by biting, even though arctic foxes live at very low densities — often fewer than one animal per 2 square kilometers.

Researchers compared rabies in arctic foxes with rabies in raccoons, which often live at 10 or more animals per square kilometer. Because raccoons are packed closer together, the virus doesn’t need to cause as much aggression to keep spreading.

The team found that a small part of a rabies protein in the arctic fox variant acts a bit like a snake toxin, strongly affecting nerve-cell receptors that help control behavior. This may explain the higher aggression.

Rabies is almost always fatal after symptoms start, but treatment before symptoms is nearly 100% effective.

For more information, contact Rod Boyce at 907-474-7185 or Karsten Hueffer at khueffer@alaska.edu.