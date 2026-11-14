Fairbanks is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from travel contracts to steady clinic roles. If you’re open to Alaska adventure, there’s real money and flexibility on the table.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Internship / , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts Pay: $2,594 per week (plus tax-free stipends, per listing)

This OT travel contract offers steady day shifts and a 13-week assignment with a Joint Commission–accredited agency. Anders Group highlights day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Internship / , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $2,702 per week (plus tax-free stipends, per listing)

Another OT travel role with slightly higher weekly pay and a rehab focus. Good fit if you want solid hours, a defined 13-week contract, and experience with a national travel agency.

Employer: Concentra

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time / PRN-style schedule

Salary: Not listed

Work in occupational medicine and urgent care, doing exams, minor procedures, and patient education. Concentra notes 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and employee discounts, plus a strong focus on training and clinical quality.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for near-graduates or new pharmacists wanting retail experience in a big grocery chain. Offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, associate discounts, health benefits for eligible staff, PTO, and potential visa sponsorship (OPT/H-1B/TN).

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time Travel, 20 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 3×12 day shifts

, 36 hrs/week, 3×12 day shifts Pay: $2,626 per week

20-week X-ray tech contract with inpatient, fluoroscopy, and OR work. Highlights include free housing for one occupant, billable orientation, and the ability to request up to 14 days off (with limits) during the contract.

Employer: Commonwealth Medical Services

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time, W-2 (3 weekdays, 8am–4pm)

(3 weekdays, 8am–4pm) Pay: $450–$550 per day, guaranteed

Do one-time hearing evaluations for Veterans in a low-stress, no-nights/no-weekends setting. You get accrued PTO plus health, dental, and vision options, with all tech, training, and scheduling handled for you.

Employer: Dental Metrics Maven (recruiting for local practice)

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $300,000+ annual earning potential

Join an established, patient-focused dental practice with medical, dental, and 401(k) options. You’ll have clinical autonomy, modern tech, and an existing patient base, ideal if you want long-term roots in the community.

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Fairbanks, AK (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson area)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 80 hrs per 2 weeks

Salary: Not listed

Serve active-duty personnel with a focus on injury prevention, human performance, and musculoskeletal rehab. Package includes competitive pay, 10 days PTO + 7 sick days, 11 federal holidays, health & welfare allowance, dental/vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Leidos QTC Medical Services (Leidos QTC Health Services)

Location: Fairbanks, AK (Alaska-based, heavy national travel)

Type: Travel / Other

Salary: Not listed (annual bonus potential up to 30% of base pay)

Conduct disability, occupational, and general medical exams for service members and Veterans. Role includes ~70% national travel with covered expenses and per diem, licensing and CME paid, plus a full benefits package and remote/telehealth work when not traveling.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fairbanks roles can move fast, especially the high-pay travel contracts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.