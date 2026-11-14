Fairbanks has some solid helping-profession roles open right now, from kid-focused camp work to licensed counseling and patient support in healthcare.

Employer: The Alaska Club

The Alaska Club Location: Fairbanks, AK (South location)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Fun, active job leading kids ages 5–12 in games, arts & crafts, and sports at a local fitness club. Comes with free family gym membership, flexible hours, and a chance to pick up extra work as a Swim Instructor or Lifeguard.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Fairbanks, AK (supporting Eielson AFB)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,150 – $106,925/year (pay range from employer)

Licensed behavioral health role providing non-medical counseling to service members and families on and around Eielson AFB. No insurance billing or treatment plans, paid federal holidays, license renewal reimbursement, and access to ongoing behavioral health training.

Employer: Foundation Health Partners

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time (4x10s, Fri–Mon)

Salary: $23.53 – $36.76/hour (based on experience/education)

Front-line support role helping patients and families navigate the healthcare system, understand care plans, and connect to resources. Offers PTO, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, student loan forgiveness, onsite gym, wellness programs, and childcare through The Learning Center.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.