Fairbanks hospitality is buzzing right now, from base dining to riverfront lodges and big-name hotels. If you like working with people and don’t mind staying busy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Army & Airforce Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Airforce Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Fort Wainwright, AK (on base, onsite only)

(on base, onsite only) Type: Full-time, management

Salary: From $47,396/year

Deadline: 11/17/2026

Help run multiple fast-food spots on base, handling daily operations, staff training, and budgets. Good fit if you have 2+ years restaurant/food service management (or 6 months plus AAFES training) and want stable, year-round work with room to grow.

Employer: Northwest x Southern Hospitality

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time, salaried GM role (40+ hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole hotel operation, from guest experience to budgets and team hiring/training. Ideal if you already have Hyatt and GM experience, strong leadership skills, and can work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Pike’s Waterfront Lodge

Location: Fairbanks, AK (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time/other

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour

Host guests in a new multi-sensory wellness circuit, keep spaces tidy, and share local info along the riverfront. Great for friendly, active people who like being on their feet, working mostly daytime hours (9:30am–5:30pm) with perks like employee discounts, health insurance, and PTO.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.