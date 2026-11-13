Fairbanks is busy keeping people and freight moving, and a few solid transportation employers are hiring right now. If you like working with vehicles or being out on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Durham School Services (Summit School Services)

Durham School Services (Summit School Services) Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the local school bus fleet safe and running on time. You’ll diagnose and repair diesel and gas buses (brakes, suspension, electrical, HVAC, drivetrains) and handle inspections and road calls. Requires 3+ years of mechanic experience; CDL is preferred, with company training available, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.09–$35.96 per hour

Drive company vehicles to pick up and deliver packages around the Fairbanks service area, Monday–Friday, 8am–6pm. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, ability to lift 50+ lbs, and strong customer service skills. FedEx lists solid benefits and this role covers multiple routes as needed.

Employer: Freightliner Northwest / TrailerCraft (Gordon Truck Centers)

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on diesel tech role working on heavy-duty trucks in a well-equipped shop. You’ll run diagnostics, repair engines, transmissions, brakes, and suspensions, and test equipment after repairs. 2+ years of heavy-duty experience is preferred, and they offer medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.