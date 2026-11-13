📢 $3M grant to grow Yukon-Kuskokwim healthcare careers

The UAF Kuskokwim Campus (KuC) has received a $3 million federal grant to launch a five-year project called Health Science Pathways to the Workforce in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Region, starting in Fall 2027.

This funding will expand local training for high-demand healthcare jobs so students can study and earn credentials without leaving the region.

Planned programs include:

Certified Nurse Aide

Certified Medical Assisting

Licensed Practical Nurse

Advanced Emergency Medical Technician

The grant will also support partnerships with regional healthcare and tribal organizations to better connect education, local jobs, and community health.

Interested in one of these healthcare tracks? Reach out to KuC Student Services so they know you’d like to join when the programs open.