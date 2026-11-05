👔 Fairbanks, AK: Multiple Management & Leadership Roles Hiring Now

Fairbanks and nearby bases are busy with big projects and community programs, so solid managers and organizers are in demand right now.

Here are several leadership roles worth a look this week:

Employer: Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation Location: Fairbanks, AK (Fort Knox Mine, about 26 miles from town)

(Fort Knox Mine, about 26 miles from town) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead mill maintenance at one of the world’s key cold‑weather gold operations. You’ll set maintenance priorities, supervise multi‑craft foremen, help shape budgets and plant upgrades, and work closely with safety and environmental teams to keep production on track.

Employer: Calista Brice LLC (Aaron Plumbing & Heating Co.)

(Aaron Plumbing & Heating Co.) Location: Fairbanks, AK (office with travel to remote Alaska sites)

(office with travel to remote Alaska sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support mechanical construction projects from bid to closeout. This role is great if you have an engineering or construction background and want to grow into full project management while working on remote Alaska jobs and coordinating crews, costs, schedules, and materials.

Employer: USO

Location: Fort Wainwright, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the day‑to‑day operations of a USO Center serving service members and families. You’ll keep the center welcoming and organized, help plan events and programs, manage volunteers, and share updates on social media—all with strong benefits and a mission‑driven team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Fairbanks leadership roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.