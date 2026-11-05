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🔧 Fairbanks Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fairbanks has steady demand for people who keep hospitals, hotels, and fuel yards running clean and safe. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Environmental Services Associate
- Employer: Foundation Health Partners
- Location: Fairbanks, AK (Fairbanks Memorial Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour + shift differentials, annual increases
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition assistance, student loan forgiveness, onsite gym, childcare options
Help keep the hospital clean, safe, and welcoming for patients and staff. This is a solid entry point into healthcare with strong benefits and room to grow if you like detailed cleaning and working on a team.
Housekeeping Room Attendant
- Employer: Clarion Hotel by Choice Hotels
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per year (per posting)
- Benefits: Employee discount, PTO
Clean and inspect guest rooms, handle basic maintenance checks, and respond to guest requests. Open interviews Monday–Friday, 10 AM–2 PM, so you can walk in and meet the team without a long application process.
Fuel & Facility Associate
- Employer: Delta Western
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, 9 holidays, merit program, EAP, telemedicine, on-demand pay (Tapcheck)
Mix of fuel service, yard work, and facility maintenance for one of Alaska’s key fuel providers. Good fit if you like physical work outdoors, using tools, and keeping equipment, vehicles, and grounds in top shape.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.