🔧 Fairbanks Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fairbanks has steady demand for people who keep hospitals, hotels, and fuel yards running clean and safe. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Foundation Health Partners

Foundation Health Partners Location: Fairbanks, AK (Fairbanks Memorial Hospital)

(Fairbanks Memorial Hospital) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour + shift differentials, annual increases

+ shift differentials, annual increases Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition assistance, student loan forgiveness, onsite gym, childcare options

Help keep the hospital clean, safe, and welcoming for patients and staff. This is a solid entry point into healthcare with strong benefits and room to grow if you like detailed cleaning and working on a team.

Employer: Clarion Hotel by Choice Hotels

Clarion Hotel by Choice Hotels Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per year (per posting)

(per posting) Benefits: Employee discount, PTO

Clean and inspect guest rooms, handle basic maintenance checks, and respond to guest requests. Open interviews Monday–Friday, 10 AM–2 PM, so you can walk in and meet the team without a long application process.

Employer: Delta Western

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, 9 holidays, merit program, EAP, telemedicine, on-demand pay (Tapcheck)

Mix of fuel service, yard work, and facility maintenance for one of Alaska’s key fuel providers. Good fit if you like physical work outdoors, using tools, and keeping equipment, vehicles, and grounds in top shape.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.