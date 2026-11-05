🚌 Fairbanks transportation jobs with multiple openings this month

Fairbanks has some solid transportation and hands-on roles open right now, from local delivery to aviation and heavy equipment. If you like staying busy and don’t mind physical work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.09–$35.96/hour, Mon–Fri, 8am–6pm

Drive FedEx vehicles, deliver and pick up packages, and cover different routes around the Fairbanks station area. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and dealing directly with customers, so it’s great if you like variety and staying active.

Employer: Everts Air

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time (Regular, Non-Exempt)

Pay: Starting at $100/hour, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Fly Caravan and Pilatus aircraft for Everts Air, handling pre-flight prep, checklists, radio calls, and passenger care. This is a strong fit for experienced pilots who meet 14 CFR Part 61 Subpart F or G and want steady hours plus solid airline-style benefits.

Employer: Interior Mechanical Services

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00–$60.00/hour

Work on a mix of cars and trucks, doing diagnostics, repairs, and routine maintenance, with some short trips to remote villages. Ideal if you have 4–5 years of automotive or truck fleet experience, your own tools, and want high hourly pay for hands-on wrench time.

Employer: Everts Air

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time (Regular, Non-Exempt)

Pay: $25.00/hour, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Start your aviation maintenance career working on MD-80s, DC-9s, DC-6s, and C-46s under supervision while you build hours toward your A&P. Good for mechanically minded folks who want on-the-job training, help with testing fees, and a clear path into aircraft maintenance.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Based in Fairbanks, AK (projects across the U.S.)

Based in (projects across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$32/hour DOE, plus per diem and travel covered

Operate big iron—excavators, dozers, loaders, and more—on projects around the Lower 48 with 95–100% travel (about 6 weeks out, 1 week home, paid). Great if you have 3+ years of heavy equipment experience and want steady year-round work with travel and overtime potential.

Employer: Bailey’s Furniture

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Deliver and set up furniture in customers’ homes while representing the store out on the road. Good fit if you’re customer-focused, can lift heavy items all day, and want room to move up plus benefits like health insurance and a 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists similar roles. Don’t wait too long; good transportation jobs here tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.