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🛒 Fairbanks Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fairbanks retail is busy right now—big national chains and local favorites are all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.
Assistant Manager - Sales
Employer: Rent-A-Center
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.40–$24.00/hour
Paid weekly, Sundays off, and a consistent schedule. Lead sales, deliveries, and merchandising while earning solid hourly pay plus full benefits and room to grow.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Foot Locker
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.50/hour + bonus incentives
Help run a busy sneaker store—coach the team, drive sales, and keep the floor looking sharp. Weekly pay, strong employee discount, and clear paths into retail leadership.
Seasonal Task Associate
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Full-time, seasonal
Back-of-store focused role stocking shelves, setting displays, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you like beauty products and prefer task-based work over heavy customer interaction.
Grocery/Clerk
Employer: Fred Meyer
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Part-time
General grocery clerk role: stocking, rotating product, and helping shoppers. Great entry job if you can handle a fast pace and want steady hours with a big grocery chain.
Store/Night Clerk
Employer: Kroger
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Part-time
Night clerk position focused on stocking, freshness checks, and customer help. Good for night owls who like quieter aisles but steady work.
Cheese Shop / Murray's Cheese
Employer: Kroger
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Part-time
Hands-on specialty cheese role: cutting, wrapping, sampling, and talking cheese with customers. Ideal if you’re a foodie and want to learn a niche skill set.
Entertainment Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2722
Location: 537 Johansen Expy, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$31/hour + possible premiums & incentives
Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, and keep displays stocked. Strong benefits, multiple shift options, and Walmart’s education perks.
Stocking Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2722
Location: 537 Johansen Expy, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Type: Full-time
Pay: $23–$36/hour + possible premiums & incentives
Lead the backroom and freight team—unloading trucks, stocking heavy items, and overseeing operations. Good step up if you’ve done stocking and want leadership pay.
Front End Entry Level
Employer: Safeway
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Part-time
Entry-level cashier/front-end role: ringing up orders, bagging, cart runs, and keeping the front clean. Flexible hours and weekly pay with store discounts.
Customer Service Clerk
Employer: Safeway
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Part-time
Service desk position handling returns, money orders, lotto, gift cards, and loyalty questions. Great if you like variety and don’t mind learning different systems.
Cashier Part Time
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Part-time
Front-end cashier role with chances to help other departments and learn the store. Weekly pay, 10% associate discount, health options, and tuition assistance for long-term growth.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Big Ray's
Location: Fairbanks, AK 99709
Type: Part-time (set weekend & evening hours)
Pay: $15–$24/hour
Locally owned outdoor gear shop looking for someone who loves helping customers and talking Alaska adventures. Strong employee discount, benefits, and a very local feel.
Produce Clerk
Employer: Fred Meyer
Location: Fairbanks, AK
Type: Part-time
Work in the produce department prepping, stocking, and checking freshness. Good fit if you like hands-on work and keeping displays looking sharp.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative)
Employer: Circle K
Location: 2300 South Cushman St, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Type: Part-time (listed under full-time category, but posting notes part-time)
Flexible shifts, weekly pay, and lots of task variety—from running the register to light cleaning and stocking. Comes with benefits, bonuses, and tuition help for those who qualify.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Circle K
Location: 2300 South Cushman St, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Type: Full-time
Help run the store: hiring, scheduling, cash handling, and leading the team. Weekly pay, paid vacation, bonuses, and a clear path into store management.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Fairbanks employers are moving fast when they find the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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