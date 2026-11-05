🛒 Fairbanks Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fairbanks retail is busy right now—big national chains and local favorites are all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.40–$24.00/hour

Paid weekly, Sundays off, and a consistent schedule. Lead sales, deliveries, and merchandising while earning solid hourly pay plus full benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour + bonus incentives

Help run a busy sneaker store—coach the team, drive sales, and keep the floor looking sharp. Weekly pay, strong employee discount, and clear paths into retail leadership.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Back-of-store focused role stocking shelves, setting displays, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you like beauty products and prefer task-based work over heavy customer interaction.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

General grocery clerk role: stocking, rotating product, and helping shoppers. Great entry job if you can handle a fast pace and want steady hours with a big grocery chain.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Night clerk position focused on stocking, freshness checks, and customer help. Good for night owls who like quieter aisles but steady work.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Hands-on specialty cheese role: cutting, wrapping, sampling, and talking cheese with customers. Ideal if you’re a foodie and want to learn a niche skill set.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2722

Location: 537 Johansen Expy, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$31/hour + possible premiums & incentives

Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, and keep displays stocked. Strong benefits, multiple shift options, and Walmart’s education perks.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2722

Location: 537 Johansen Expy, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$36/hour + possible premiums & incentives

Lead the backroom and freight team—unloading trucks, stocking heavy items, and overseeing operations. Good step up if you’ve done stocking and want leadership pay.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Entry-level cashier/front-end role: ringing up orders, bagging, cart runs, and keeping the front clean. Flexible hours and weekly pay with store discounts.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Service desk position handling returns, money orders, lotto, gift cards, and loyalty questions. Great if you like variety and don’t mind learning different systems.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Front-end cashier role with chances to help other departments and learn the store. Weekly pay, 10% associate discount, health options, and tuition assistance for long-term growth.

Employer: Big Ray's

Location: Fairbanks, AK 99709

Type: Part-time (set weekend & evening hours)

Pay: $15–$24/hour

Locally owned outdoor gear shop looking for someone who loves helping customers and talking Alaska adventures. Strong employee discount, benefits, and a very local feel.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Part-time

Work in the produce department prepping, stocking, and checking freshness. Good fit if you like hands-on work and keeping displays looking sharp.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2300 South Cushman St, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Type: Part-time (listed under full-time category, but posting notes part-time)

Flexible shifts, weekly pay, and lots of task variety—from running the register to light cleaning and stocking. Comes with benefits, bonuses, and tuition help for those who qualify.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2300 South Cushman St, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Type: Full-time

Help run the store: hiring, scheduling, cash handling, and leading the team. Weekly pay, paid vacation, bonuses, and a clear path into store management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Fairbanks employers are moving fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.