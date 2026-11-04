🏘️ Fairbanks Planning & Development: Multiple Local Openings

Fairbanks is busy with housing and transportation projects, and a few key planning and property roles are open right now. These are solid options if you like shaping how our community grows and runs.

Employer: Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing Services

Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing Services Location: Fairbanks, AK (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Category fit: Affordable housing operations & compliance

Help manage local affordable housing properties while keeping everything in line with Fair Housing and program rules. This role mixes office work (records, budgets, Yardi) with people-facing tasks like leasing, inspections, and resident support, and they’re willing to train if you’re organized, dependable, and ready to learn.

Employer: State of Alaska – DOT&PF, Division of Program Development

Location: Fairbanks, AK (Fairbanks Field Office, 2301 Peger Road)

(Fairbanks Field Office, 2301 Peger Road) Type: Full-time, flexibly staffed (Planner 1, 2, or 3)

Pay: Area Planner 1: $30.24/hour (overtime-eligible) Area Planner 2: $34.77/hour (overtime-eligible) Area Planner 3: $3,006.00 biweekly (non-overtime-eligible)

Category fit: Transportation & regional planning

Work on multi-modal transportation plans and capital projects for Alaska’s Northern Region. You’ll analyze data, help scope and prioritize projects, and coordinate with Tribes, local governments, and the public—great if you have planning, geography, transportation, or related experience and want a state career path with growth and benefits.

Employer: Monroe Group Ltd.

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-time (onsite property management)

Full-time (onsite property management) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Category fit: Property & community management (Section 8 / LIHTC)

Oversee daily operations at an affordable housing community, including staff supervision, leasing, budgets, and HUD/Tax Credit compliance. This is a good fit if you already have Section 8 experience, know affordable housing programs, and want a hands-on leadership role on-site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training, flexibility, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.