📋 Fairbanks AK Admin Jobs with Multiple Local Employers

Fairbanks has some solid office jobs open right now, from steady full-time roles to flexible part-time hours. Good mix of front-desk work and behind-the-scenes data work.

Employer: Robinson & Ward, PC

Robinson & Ward, PC Location: Fairbanks, AK (In-Office)

Type: Full-Time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM (some Saturdays during tax season)

, Monday–Friday, (some Saturdays during tax season) Pay: $19–$21/hour DOE

You’ll be the main contact for clients at a local accounting firm—answering calls, greeting visitors, scheduling, and helping with tax and billing tasks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with match, and Fridays off in summer.

Employer: Robinson & Ward, PC

Robinson & Ward, PC Location: Fairbanks, AK (In-Office)

Type: Part-Time , day shift, at least 20 hours/week (schedule set in interview)

, day shift, at least (schedule set in interview) Pay: $16–$19/hour DOE

Great fit if you like greeting people and keeping an office running smoothly. You’ll handle phones, client check-in, scanning, mail, and basic billing support, with 401(k) match, paid time off, and flexible scheduling plus Fridays off in summer.

Employer: Fairbanks Native Association

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

This role supports a community behavioral health project by entering and organizing data, helping with reports, and doing light clerical work. Good option if you’re detail-oriented—only 6+ months of clerical/data entry experience and a high school diploma required.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—details like hours and duties can often be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.