Fair Lawn’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid roles for people who like building relationships and closing deals. Here are a couple of strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: WealthBridge Financial Group

WealthBridge Financial Group Location: Fair Lawn, NJ (serving Queens & Brooklyn communities)

(serving Queens & Brooklyn communities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll act as a trusted Financial Professional, building custom plans around life insurance, annuities, retirement, and tax-efficient strategies. This role is ideal if you already have a NY Life & Health license, at least 2+ years of life insurance sales, and want strong training, mentorship, and modern tools plus benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, and insurance.

Employer: Securitas Technology

Location: Fair Lawn, NJ (travel across the East Coast)

(travel across the East Coast) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary plus commission

This is a high-level B2B role selling commercial electronic security solutions (intrusion, access control, fire systems) to national and large regional accounts. Best fit if you have 5+ years in consultative security sales, are comfortable with heavy travel, and want strong earning potential, 401(k) with 60% match up to 6%, auto allowance, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.