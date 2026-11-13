Fair Lawn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to specialty care. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Kaleidoscope ABA Autism Therapy Services

Kaleidoscope ABA Autism Therapy Services Location: Fair Lawn, NJ (Center-based)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $85,000–$95,000 + up to $6,000 annual incentive bonus

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends or late nights

Work with a small caseload providing 1:1 ABA services, supervising BTs/RBTs, and partnering closely with families. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, disability and life insurance, plus a laptop and strong clinical/administrative support.

Employer: Elios Healthcare (for a long-standing orthopedic surgery group)

Elios Healthcare (for a long-standing orthopedic surgery group) Location: Northern New Jersey – based in Fair Lawn area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a busy ortho practice that’s part of a statewide network and tied to a major regional hospital. You’ll first-assist in the OR (including robotic joint replacement), see clinic patients, round on inpatients, and work closely with surgeons and a large support team. NJ PA license and NCCPA required; ortho/surgical experience preferred but strong new grads are considered.

Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD

Location: Fair Lawn, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.02–$27.07 per hour

Support an allergy practice with a mix of clinical and front-desk work: vitals, EHR documentation, scheduling tests and procedures, referrals, and surgery scheduling. Requires Medical Assistant certification, Heart Saver certification, and a high school diploma; 2–4 years’ experience preferred. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, life, disability, FSA, and 401(k) through VillageMD.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.