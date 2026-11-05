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🏥 Fair Lawn NJ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Benefits
Fair Lawn’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid local roles with steady hours and real benefits.
Medical Collection Specialist (Part-Time, In-Office)
- Employer: Busy multispecialty medical practice
- Location: Fair Lawn, NJ (in-office only)
- Type: Part-time, about 30 hours/week, Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Pay: From $17.00/hour, based on experience
- Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k) after one year
Use your medical billing and collections experience to handle patient balances, insurance A/R, and billing calls. Great fit if you want daytime hours, no weekends, and a stable office role where you work independently.
Physical Therapist – Multidisciplinary Pain Practice
- Employer: NJ Institute for Pain Relief LLC
- Location: Fair Lawn, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, potential profit sharing, PTO, 7 holidays
Join a multidisciplinary team (pain management, sports med, chiropractic, ortho, spine) helping patients with acute and chronic pain. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT in NJ looking for career growth and varied clinical experience.
Dental Assistant (No License Required)
- Employer: Diamond Braces
- Location: Fair Lawn, NJ (on-site, some local travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, discounted orthodontics, paid training, tuition/loan help
Great entry point if you have 6+ months in a dental or healthcare setting and want a career, not just a job. You’ll assist orthodontists, work with digital tech, and get paid training and clear paths to advance.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like schedule and exact duties are all in the posting, and you might spot a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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