🏥 Fair Lawn NJ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Benefits

Fair Lawn’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid local roles with steady hours and real benefits.

Employer: Busy multispecialty medical practice

Busy multispecialty medical practice Location: Fair Lawn, NJ (in-office only)

(in-office only) Type: Part-time , about 30 hours/week , Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM

, about , Pay: From $17.00/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k) after one year

Use your medical billing and collections experience to handle patient balances, insurance A/R, and billing calls. Great fit if you want daytime hours, no weekends, and a stable office role where you work independently.

Employer: NJ Institute for Pain Relief LLC

Location: Fair Lawn, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation )

Not listed (described as ) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, potential profit sharing, PTO, 7 holidays

Join a multidisciplinary team (pain management, sports med, chiropractic, ortho, spine) helping patients with acute and chronic pain. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT in NJ looking for career growth and varied clinical experience.

Employer: Diamond Braces

Location: Fair Lawn, NJ (on-site, some local travel)

(on-site, some local travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, discounted orthodontics, paid training, tuition/loan help

Great entry point if you have 6+ months in a dental or healthcare setting and want a career, not just a job. You’ll assist orthodontists, work with digital tech, and get paid training and clear paths to advance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like schedule and exact duties are all in the posting, and you might spot a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.