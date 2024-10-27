Open in App
    Kevin Durant Hilariously Talked Trash To Dwight Howard During Lakers-Suns Game: "You Not No Laker"

    By Gautam Varier,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lz5D9_0wNrAF5w00

    Dwight Howard sat courtside for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. At one point during the contest, Howard and Kevin Durant started playfully talking trash to each other and the latter hilariously told the former that he is not a Laker.

    Dwight Howard : "I know what it is. You know I know what it is."

    Kevin Durant : "You not no Laker."

    Howard : "I know."

    Durant : "You Magic."

    Howard : "I am a Magic man."

    While Howard didn't have a response to that jab from Durant at the time, he did have one when he made this post. As of now, there is no doubt that the 14-time All-Star will be remembered for his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors when he walks away from the game, not the Suns.

    Durant still has a chance to change that, but the same cannot be said about Howard and the Lakers. He will be remembered for his time with the Orlando Magic.

    Howard was drafted with the first pick of the 2004 NBA Draft by the Magic and spent the first eight seasons of his career with the franchise. In that time, he won the Defensive Player of the Year award thrice and made six All-Star teams.

    As for Howard's time with the Lakers, it was a bit of a mixed bag. He had three separate stints with the franchise and two of those weren't good, to say the least.

    Howard was traded to the Lakers before the 2012-13 season and was brought in to form a formidable partnership with Kobe Bryant . The two never really gelled, however, and the big man departed in free agency after that campaign.

    Howard was quite the hated figure in Los Angeles after that but managed to win over the city in his second stint. He returned to the Lakers in 2019-20 and helped them win the championship that season.

    Howard departed in free agency following that triumph but was back with the team for the 2021-22 season. It proved to be a miserable campaign for the Lakers as they missed the playoffs and the big man didn't make much of an impact. Howard was let go after the season and he has been out of the league since.

    So, while Howard did win the only championship of his NBA career with the Lakers, it's safe to say he will always be remembered for his days with the Magic. To his credit, he understands that as well. As for why Howard was at this game , it turns out it was because his Dancing With the Stars partner Daniella Karagach had never been to an NBA game.

    "Daniella said she never been to a basketball so I said C’MON."

    Howard and Karagach witnessed the Lakers pull off an impressive comeback win. They were down by as many as 22 points to the Suns but stormed back and won 123-116. Durant had 30 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one block in the contest, but was unable to help the Suns keep the Lakers at bay.

    Dwight Howard Is Open To A Return To The Lakers

    Howard has made it abundantly clear in recent times that he still wants to play in the NBA. The 38-year-old recently told the New York Post that he certainly wouldn't be opposed to a reunion with the Lakers as well.

    "I would definitely go back to the Lakers," Howard said.

    Karagach stated she is getting Howard in shape for a return to the court too with their dancing. I don't think the Lakers are interested in a reunion, though.

    It was evident during Howard's last season with the Lakers that he is no longer an impactful player in the NBA. He has certainly lost that battle with Father Time and it's why no team has shown much interest in bringing him on board.

