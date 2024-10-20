Andre Drummond Says He Was Joking About Padding Rebounding Stats

Andre Drummond recently stirred up quite a debate when he claimed on the Run Your Race podcast that he had intentionally missed shots in games to boost his rebounding statistics. Drummond has long been one of the NBA’s top rebounders, and the revelation caught fans by surprise, leading to significant backlash on social media. However, the Philadelphia 76ers center has since clarified that the comments were meant as a joke , asking people to “relax” on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Lol it’s a joke people relax."

In his podcast appearance, Andre Drummond responded affirmatively when asked if he had ever missed shots on purpose to grab the rebound . He said it with a smile, but the admission was enough to ignite speculation about how far some NBA players might go to pad their stats.

For a player like Drummond, who leads the NBA in career rebounding percentage, the comment added fuel to an already intense discussion about whether elite rebounders use subtle tricks to improve their numbers. Many fans and analysts, who initially took the claim seriously, accused him of diminishing the integrity of the game.

Facing the backlash, Drummond swiftly clarified the situation on social media, insisting it was all a joke. His comment was meant to assure fans that he wasn’t manipulating his stats in games deliberately. Whether the clarification has fully put the issue to rest remains to be seen, as the internet never forgets, and fans will likely keep this story in the back of their minds when watching Drummond play this season.

While Drummond’s claim may have raised eyebrows, it also reignited conversations about the nuances of rebounding in the NBA. Many great rebounders, such as Dennis Rodman , have shared how they broke down the mechanics of grabbing boards. Rodman, in particular, was known for studying the trajectory and spin of the ball off teammates’ shots, positioning himself perfectly for rebounds.

Drummond, like Rodman, also has a remarkable instinct for the ball and has admitted to studying his teammates’ missed shots to get into better rebounding positions.

Regardless of whether Drummond was joking or not, there’s no denying his prowess on the boards. Over the course of his 12-year career, he has led the league in rebounding four times and consistently ranks among the NBA’s best rebounders. This season, back with the Philadelphia 76ers , Drummond will be an essential part of the team’s efforts to compete in the Eastern Conference.

With career averages of 12.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and shooting 54.3% from the field, Drummond has proven himself to be a reliable presence in the paint on both ends of the floor. His ability to clean the glass is elite, as demonstrated by the fact that he has averaged over 15 rebounds per game in a season on three different occasions.

Head coach Nick Nurse has praised Drummond’s ability to dominate the defensive glass, and his rebounding skills are likely to play a crucial role, especially when superstar Joel Embiid is rested during back-to-back games.

Drummond’s return to the Sixers comes after several seasons with various teams, including the Detroit Pistons , Cleveland Cavaliers , and Chicago Bulls . Known for his ability to grab rebounds in large quantities, he has become a reliable presence in the paint. Even with the controversy swirling around his recent comments, Drummond’s impact on the court remains undeniable, and Philadelphia fans will be counting on him to provide a strong presence on the glass.

As the 2024-2025 NBA season approaches, all eyes will be on Drummond to see how he responds to the attention his comments have garnered. Whether he continues to joke about his rebounding tactics or proves his dominance without any further controversy, one thing is clear: Drummond will keep crashing the boards and making a difference for the 76ers.

