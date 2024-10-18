Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FadeawayWorld.net

    NBA Analyst On How Oklahoma City Thunder Can Land Cooper Flagg In 2025 NBA Draft

    By Aaditya Krishnamurthy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26G9A1_0wC2PeRh00

    With Kawhi Leonard confirmed to be out indefinitely, NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor chose to remind fans that the LA Clippers ' 2025 first-round pick is currently with the Oklahoma City Thunder . And with the increased competitiveness of the Western Conference, the Clippers could miss the play-in, which would bolster the chances of their pick ranking high in the lottery, allowing the Thunder to draft Cooper Flagg .

    "The Western Conference is so stacked there's a strong chance now that the Clippers miss the play-in. Which would give the Thunder a lottery pick. Which means the Thunder could end up with Cooper Flagg. Just saying."

    The Thunder are in control of the Clippers' 2025 first-round pick, which they acquired from them as part of the 2019 trade for Paul George. That trade has been the foundation for the franchise's rebuild, as they have built around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom they also acquired from the Clippers, and drafted stars like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

    The Thunder's rebuild has worked out very well so far, as last season, they had the number-one record in the Western Conference, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in the MVP race behind eventual winner Nikola Jokic. However, the young squad was bested by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs.

    If O'Connor's blueprint comes to fruition, and the Thunder get the first overall pick to land Flagg, that would make them a bonafide superteam, stacked with young talent that could help the franchise win the NBA championship for the first time in their history.

    Of course, there is no way of predicting who will win the draft lottery to secure the first overall pick next year. The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards are considered two of the favorites, as they are projected to be two of the worst teams in the NBA next year.

    Where Would Cooper Flagg Fit On The Thunder?

    If we were to carry forward this thought experiment, there are some questions surrounding the fit of Cooper Flagg on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Flagg is a forward who can play at the three or the four position and will be someone coaches cannot resist putting into the starting lineup immediately.

    However, the Thunder are a stacked team and have Jalen Williams, who many expect to be an All-Star in the near future at that position. Furthermore, the Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency this year to play at center, presumably to allow Chet Holmgren to play at the power forward position.

    This positional structure in the Thunder's starting lineup would have to be adjusted to accommodate Flagg. Or, the Thunder would have to settle for Flagg coming off the bench. While Flagg has shown the maturity to be able to handle that, it would be a waste of his gifts and potential for him to play such a diminished role.

    If nothing else, the presence of Cooper Flagg on the Thunder would create the best kind of selection headache for head coach Mike Daigneault, as it would be an embarrassment of riches to have Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cooper Flagg to choose from.

    Will the Thunder get the first overall pick next season? It's certainly possible, especially with the news about the Clippers, but as we've seen in the past, there are no guarantees when it comes to the NBA Draft lottery.

    Related: NBA GMs Think Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is The 2024-25 MVP Favorite

    Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News . We really appreciate your support.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Grade The Mock Trade Deal: Nuggets Land Kawhi Leonard For A Package The Clippers Could Accept
    FadeawayWorld.net11 hours ago
    Karl-Anthony Towns Was Watching The Timberwolves Game During A Billie Eilish Concert
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    LeBron James Opens Up On Having Bronny As A Teammate
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    3 Realistic And 3 Unrealistic Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers
    FadeawayWorld.net1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Doc Rivers Calls Kevin Garnett The Greatest Superstar Role Player Ever
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    Chandler Parsons Says Luka Doncic And Kyrie Irving Are The Greatest Duo In Basketball History
    FadeawayWorld.net22 hours ago
    Anthony Edwards Has Awkward Encounter With Lil Durk After Impregnating His First Baby Momma
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    Nuggets Unwilling To Offer Aaron Gordon A 4-Year, $150 Million Max Contract
    FadeawayWorld.net1 day ago
    New York Knicks: The Best Player In Each Season Of The 21st Century
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Steve Kerr Hilariously Roasts Former Warriors GM Bob Myers
    FadeawayWorld.net1 day ago
    LeBron James Earns Spot Among Top 100 Players In Madden 25
    FadeawayWorld.net1 day ago
    Ranking The Most Improved Player Candidates By Tiers For The 2024-25 NBA Season
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    5 Important Questions Facing The Warriors In The 2024-25 Season
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy