Jeff Teague On How Depressing NBA Life Can Be

Jeff Teague, a former NBA point guard who had a successful 12-year career, recently opened up about the often unseen challenges that players in the league face, especially the mental and emotional toll of life after basketball. His candid remarks on the 'Club 520' podcast, shed light on how depressing NBA life can be and the difficulties players encounter when their time in the league comes to an end.

"You have a strong mental to play in the NBA. Because you got to think you're risking your whole life, kind of. Like, because you get put in this bubble where you're making so much money, but you really don't know how to do anything else. Because your whole focus is being a basketball player."

"So once they take basketball away from you, or if you don't make it, no matter whether you play, try to make it to the league a couple years, you fall, did the G League, went overseas, you do this whole journey for 10, 12 years and then when it's over, it's like, oh what the f**k I do next."

"So you kind of looking kind of goofy a little bit, like especially if you weren't blessed to make like a lot of money in that span. Like if you was like a guy that was making for 10 years you played and you made three or four million."

"To the normal world it's like, yeah you good, start your life, you got a cool life, but you don't really know what else to do after that."

This captures the dilemma that many players face: while they are earning large sums of money and living in the limelight, their sole focus is basketball, leaving little room for developing other skills or preparing for life beyond the game. When that bubble bursts, whether due to injury, age, or simply being cut from a team, players are left asking themselves, "What do I do next?"

Teague emphasizes that the transition out of the league is especially difficult for those who didn’t make superstar money. For example, players who spent a decade or more in the league but didn’t secure max contracts or lucrative endorsement deals may have earned a few million dollars over their careers, but in the broader world, that money can vanish quickly. This is a harsh reality for many professional athletes who have dedicated their lives to basketball and, once it’s over, find themselves with few marketable skills for life outside the sport.

For players who pursue basketball from a young age—sometimes as young as 10—it’s not just about making it to the NBA, but the entire journey of trying to build a professional career that spans high school, college, and the league itself.

The average NBA career is about 4.8 years, and for those who don’t last long or who bounce between the NBA, G League, and overseas leagues, the financial rewards are often fleeting. While a few million dollars sounds like a lot to the average person, it can dissipate rapidly when factoring in expenses such as maintaining a certain lifestyle, providing for family, and the pressures of social expectations.

NBA players, like anyone else, are human beings who face mental health struggles, a fact that many people overlook when viewing them from the outside. Players like DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love have also opened up about the challenges they’ve faced, highlighting that money and fame do not make someone immune to depression or anxiety.

DeRozan, who has a net worth of over $80 million, has been outspoken about his battle with depression , reminding us that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of financial status.

Teague’s comments also reflect the importance of mental health support for athletes, especially in professional sports leagues like the NBA, where the pressure to perform is immense and the future is uncertain. The spotlight on mental health in sports has grown in recent years, with more players speaking openly about their struggles and advocating for resources to help them manage life during and after their careers.

Ultimately, Jeff Teague’s reflections serve as a reminder that the glitz and glamor of the NBA often mask the emotional toll that comes with life in professional sports. While players may have financial success for a period, the mental and emotional challenges of navigating the transition out of the game, and finding purpose afterward, are real struggles that need more attention.

Related: DeMar DeRozan: "I Was Dying Inside, Dealing With Depression Really Lying To Myself"

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News . We really appreciate your support.