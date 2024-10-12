Adrian Wojnarowski Tells Teams He "Doesn't Give A Sh*t" When They Try To Send Him Scoops

Since his shocking decision to retire from the NBA media, former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski has had no regrets about the recent turn of events. During an appearance on the Eye on College Basketball podcast , Woj even revealed what he tells teams today who try and come to give him a scoop.

Matt Norlander: "I'm curious if an agent, front office, exec, or G, has half-jokingly given you scoops in the past 2-3 weeks just for the hell of it. Just to be like 'Hey I know you're not gonna use this but now I'm gonna tell you. If that happened, were you remotely tempted, just once, to be like 'Why not I'll just put it out there?'"



Adrian Wojnarowski: "Yes, and not even remotely tempted. There was one I said 'fellas, it's over.' I think my response was 'Congratulations, but I don't give a shit.'"

After decades in the NBA media industry, it was likely out of habit that the sources came to Wojnarowski after he first announced his retirement. Currently, there are probably several things in the works and Woj has been clued into all of them.

Regarding the scoop that Woj was given, we can only guess it has something to do with the New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns but it's possible that he's speaking on something which hasn't happened yet. If/when it does happen, Wojnarowski will not be the one breaking the story and he has no regrets over taking on his newest position.

Adrian Wojnarowski was the top NBA insider for years and his web of connections and sources was matched only by his biggest competitor, Shams Charania. After starting with Yahoo Sports and working his way up, Woj took a role with ESPN in 2017 and made regular appearances across the network's various platforms.

Adrian became famous for his coverage and his "Woj bombs" were legendary for breaking social media. The man signed a contract in 2022 worth five years and $35 million. So when he announced that he'd be leaving it all behind for a new role as the GM of the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure, it came as a shock to most of the NBA community.

We know from the testimony of Woj and Shams how demanding the job can be. Charania is often on his phone for 17-18 hours per day while Woj frequently had to pull over in sketchy places to avoid missing out on a top story . In the end, Woj didn't want to live that life anymore and he left millions on the table to pursue a new career path.

Only time will tell if Wojnarowski will ever get back into the NBA media business but he seems set on taking a step back for now, so he can focus on his life, his family, and his new responsibilities as the head of Men's basketball for his Alma Mater.

Shams Charania has already stepped into his role and the sources/connections he has before have followed him there. Hopefully, he can learn to maintain a balance for his work-home life and settle into a routine that's more sustainable than we've seen so far.

