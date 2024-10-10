Kevin Garnett Shares How The Celtics Intimidated Opposing Teams Before Games

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce told a story about their trip to Rome with the Celtics . Garnett noted that Pierce stood behind some men dressed as Roman soldiers and yelled 'Hurrah'. This then got adopted by the entire Celtics roster, as they would hype themselves up before games, intentionally close to the opposing team, and yell 'Hurrah', to try and scare them.

'When I joined the Celtics, we were in Italy. Paul Pierce started a chant, that the Romans started before they took battle and went into a real bloodthirsty battle. I'm being deada**. We got it on film, Paul got the Roman hat on, he got a sword, he got a shield."

"And he goes 'Celtics!', you hear a couple of us go 'Hurrah!'... When you heard the Hurrah, it was like '300'. We're getting ready to go out here and we finna destroy. Let me tell you something. Two inches from my face is a curtain... On the other side of this curtain, the opposing side is right here..."

"'Let's beat the shit out of these b**ch a** n****s. They lost their last five, they're not finna come in here and get no f**king win! I don't give a f**k who they got over there. F**k them n****s. Let's get it going! Celtics! Hurrah!'."

"And then n****s running out with that. And then when we hit the court? With that. Smoke these n****s. We smoked New York! We smoked the Knicks. Smoked the Wizards! Smoked everybody!... Every motherf**ker who was in that line felt what I was talking about. One time it was so thick, I looked up and Baby [Glen Davis] was crying!"

The Celtics' rallying cry that year certainly worked, as they were able to go all the way to the NBA Finals and win the NBA championship for the first time in 22 years. It was a magnificent season for the Celtics, who went from one of the worst teams in the league the year before, to the best of the best.

Kevin Garnett Was The Key For The Celtics

While the big three of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett is one of the greatest ever, there is no denying just how important Kevin Garnett was to the Celtics. He was not only a monster on offense but by far the Celtics' best defender. In fact, Garnett won the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year award for his performances.

Garnett is one of only five players to win both an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award in their careers. His defense allowed players like Kendrick Perkins and Glen Davis to be a little more relaxed on defense, as he provided great support to them as rim protectors and big men.

During his time with the Celtics, Garnett averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. His defensive leadership was crucial to the Celtics winning the NBA championship in 2008, and reaching the NBA Finals again in 2010.

