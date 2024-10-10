LeBron James Praises Savannah For Allowing Him To Become The Greatest Player Of All Time

LeBron James is not just known for his dominance on the basketball court, but also for the strong bond he shares with his wife, Savannah James. In the newly released Starting 5 docu-series, fans get a closer look at the power couple and their journey together, particularly how Savannah's unwavering support has allowed LeBron to chase greatness and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

In one of the most touching clips from the series, LeBron reflects on a historic achievement—breaking the 40,000-point mark, becoming the first player in NBA history to do so. Both LeBron and Savannah take time to reflect on what this milestone means, not just in terms of his career, but in their lives together.

Savanah James : "To be there and experience that with him and to kind of have an understanding of the names below him and how this is really a historic moment, like, happening in front of me, I was just, my heart was full, like, I was just super happy for him. And, I mean, I couldn't believe it, but I could believe it."

LeBron James : "Savannah has allowed me to basically be as great as I wanted to be with my career and my journey because she knew I wanted to be the greatest of all time. And Savannah allowed me to do that by basically saying, I got this at the house don't worry about it I got it."

"That is f**k, she's the greatest. You get lost in your own journey because you're trying to like push the limit push the throttle see how far you can go oh s**t, that's the sky oh what's beyond that I'm trying to go past that."

"Oh, that's what's up there. I'm trying to go, you know, I want to go beyond that. Like there's no ceiling, you know, and while you're on that trajectory, you know, you're at at times you're looking down like, oh, s**t, my family's down there."

"Oh, I got to, you know, and they're like, Savannah's like, go, f**k it, go. We know you're coming back. F**k, just go. I got Bronny. I got Bryce. I got Zhuri. I got him. And you just like, you're trying to say thank you, but you're like so fucking high at that point that she don't even hear you."

Savannah James : "My heart is full to know that he sees the work on the other side, even though I'm not like, you know, pumping and sweating and doing all the things. Like, it looks easy, but it's definitely nice for that to be noticed."

LeBron James : "I don't see anybody else that would allow me to do that. I don't see any other partner or best friend that would allow me to do that."

Savannah recalls the significance of the moment. Her words speak to the pride and admiration she feels for her husband, recognizing the magnitude of his accomplishment while also acknowledging the hard work it took to get there.

For LeBron, this moment of glory is directly tied to Savannah's role in his life. He acknowledges that her steadfast support at home allowed him to chase his dreams without having to worry about anything else.

LeBron emphasizes just how much Savannah’s sacrifices have meant to him, reflecting on how easy it is to get caught up in the grind of chasing greatness. He acknowledges how easy it is to lose sight of family while striving for the highest heights but notes that Savannah has always been there, pushing him forward, telling him to “go” and reassuring him that she has everything under control. Savannah, in turn, is appreciative of LeBron recognizing her efforts.

The second clip shows just how in sync LeBron and Savannah are, not just as partners, but as best friends. The couple proves that they share a deep, playful connection, which has been a pillar of their relationship over the years.

LeBron James : "You know them damn reindeer left a damn mess on my floor."

Savannah James : "I tell you that. Damn reindeer messing up my floors."

LeBron, in a lighthearted moment, referenced a playful complaint during a family holiday. Unbeknownst to him, Savannah had said the exact same thing in a separate interview.

When the interviewer reveals that LeBron had said the same thing, Savannah laughs and responds with, "See, that’s my bestie."

The moment captures their deep bond—one rooted not only in love but in friendship, showing that they are perfectly in tune with each other’s thoughts and humor.

In a third clip taken during a Halloween celebration, LeBron and Savannah’s playful relationship takes center stage.

Savannah James : "That man is crazy. He is crazy. He wants to live in my skin. Like literally if I let him crawl in my skin, he would live there. Both of us are just really young at heart. I think that's the best way to keep things fresh and new. We are two peas in a pod. That's my bestie."

LeBron James : "You get older and you really start to dial in on the shit that's really important. You really understand what the true meaning of a partner is. You really truly understand what family really truly means. Then your eyes, you're able to see more. I wouldn't be who I am. I wouldn't have the career that I've had. wouldn't be who I am without her."

Savannah James : "I'm proud of us. Keeping a sense of normalcy in such an abnormal situation is a part of doing it our way."

The couple had dressed up for the occasion, and their lighthearted banter shows why their relationship remains so strong after all these years. Savannah playfully describes LeBron’s intense attachment to her.

This playful dynamic is key to keeping their relationship fresh and fun. LeBron echoes her sentiments, pointing out that as he’s gotten older, he’s come to fully appreciate the things that matter most, especially his relationship with Savannah.

In the end, LeBron and Savannah James ’ relationship is a testament to the power of love, friendship, and partnership. Their journey together, as seen through the Starting 5 documentary, is one of mutual respect and unwavering support.

LeBron may be one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but it’s clear that he wouldn’t be where he is without Savannah by his side, and he never hesitates to acknowledge that fact. Their love story is as legendary as LeBron’s career itself, and it serves as an inspiring example of what true partnership looks like.

