10 Bold Predictions For The 2024-25 NBA Season Including LeBron James' Future And Lakers' Trade Scenario

With the 2024-25 NBA season only a handful of weeks away, we must provide a list of 10 very bold predictions. Bold predictions don’t mean that they are completely unrealistic or impossible but rather, possible with a slim chance of happening. By shifting through our important player news or trade rumors, expect the unexpected during the new NBA campaign.

1. LeBron James Announces His Retirement Before The All-Star Break

Credit&colon Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has already achieved virtually everything a player could dream of in an NBA career. With four championships, two Olympic gold medals, and an all-time scoring record to his name, his retirement would send shockwaves throughout the basketball world. As James turns 40 during the 2024-25 season, it seems plausible that the king of the modern NBA might decide to announce when he will hang it up.

It might be that The King announces he will play his last season or he will guarantee one more year to come: the 2025-26 campaign. Such a moment would undoubtedly be one of the biggest stories in sports history, potentially overshadowing the rest of the 2024-25 season, along with giving us a semblance of a retirement tour.

2. Nikola Jokic Averages A Triple-Double For The Entire Season

Credit&colon Isaiah J&period Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic , the Denver Nuggets’ superstar and three-time MVP, has long been known as one of the most complete players in the league, routinely flirting with triple-doubles on any given night. After leading the Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023 and further showcasing his all-around brilliance by winning his third MVP in four years last season, the idea of Jokic averaging a triple-double throughout an entire season no longer seems far-fetched.

With his elite court vision, rebounding prowess, and scoring ability, Jokić has redefined what a modern big man can do in today's game. Should Jokic accomplish this feat, he would join Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players to average a triple-double in a season. If it happens, we will have to look at a shift in the all-time rankings.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder Reach The NBA Finals

Credit&colon Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder have quietly built one of the most promising young cores in the NBA, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. After years of accumulating draft picks and developing talent, the Thunder’s time to contend may come sooner than expected. A trip to the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season would not only be a testament to their rapid rise but also signal a shift in the Western Conference's power structure.

This Thunder team combines youth, versatility, and depth, with plenty of role players including newcomers Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already emerged as one of the league’s top guards, and with Holmgren finally healthy and patrolling the paint, OKC has the defensive anchor it has been missing. Reaching the Finals would mark a monumental achievement for the franchise and solidify them as a legitimate contender for years to come.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins The Scoring Title

Credit&colon Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been known for his dominance on both ends of the floor, but he’s never quite been the league’s top scorer. That could change in the 2024-25 season. With his combination of length, athleticism, and skill, Giannis has steadily improved his scoring efficiency every year, and with Damian Lillard running the offense, Giannis may be in a prime position to take home the scoring title.

If Giannis can win the scoring title, it would add yet another accolade to his already decorated resume, which includes two MVP awards and a Defensive Player of the Year. Dominating the scoring column while remaining an elite defender would reinforce his status as one of the best two-way players in NBA history. Moreover, a scoring title would likely boost the Bucks' regular-season dominance and make them a favorite to reclaim the championship.

5. Zion Williamson Plays 75 Games And Makes All-NBA First Team

Credit&colon Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

For Zion Williamson , availability has always been the biggest question mark. When healthy, he’s been one of the most dominant forces in the NBA. If Zion manages to play 76 games in the 2024-25 season and earn All-NBA First Team honors, it would be a watershed moment in his career. Zion played 70 games last year but wasn’t quite the superstar we expected him to be and also missed the entire postseason.

Making the All-NBA First Team would not only be an individual accomplishment but also a sign that the Pelicans are serious contenders in the Western Conference. A healthy Zion can easily lead New Orleans to a top-tier playoff seed, and his ability to stay on the floor would unlock the full potential of a roster brimming with talent, including Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum.

6. Victor Wembanyama Wins MVP In His Second Season

Credit&colon Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

After a dazzling rookie campaign, Victor Wembanyama is poised to take the NBA by storm in his sophomore year. His unique skill set, blending the agility and ball-handling of a guard with the size and shot-blocking of a center, makes him a generational talent. Winning the MVP in just his second season would put Wembanyama in rarefied air, establishing him as the face of the league for years to come.

If Wembanyama captures the MVP award, it would signal that the San Antonio Spurs have struck gold once again, much like they did with Tim Duncan. The MVP would likely coincide with a deep playoff run, further cementing Wembanyama’s status as the next great superstar in NBA history.

7. Houston Rockets Land A Top-4 Seed In The Western Conference

Credit&colon Fadeaway World

The Houston Rockets have undergone a significant rebuild, but their young core is starting to come together. With Jalen Green , Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun leading the charge, and Fred VanVleet providing veteran leadership, the Rockets are poised to make a big leap. Landing a top-four seed in the Western Conference would be a huge statement, signaling their return to prominence.

A top-four finish would also validate the Rockets' developmental process, as their young stars would have matured into a cohesive and competitive unit. The key to Houston’s rise will be Rookie of the Year candidate Reed Sheppard who seems to be capable of heating up from the perimeter and also creating offense for his teammates better than we can expect.

8. Scoot Henderson Becomes An All-Star In His Second Season

Credit&colon Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Scoot Henderson has all the tools to become a star in the NBA, and his second season could be his breakout year. With the Portland Trail Blazers moving forward without Damian Lillard, Henderson has been given the keys to the franchise, and his electrifying playmaking ability will be on full display. Henderson started the season in the G-League but bounced back and posted 14.0 points and 5.4 assists per game in 62 appearances.

Henderson’s rise as an All-Star would energize Portland’s fanbase and signal that the post-Lillard era is off to a strong start. His speed, athleticism, and court vision make him a dynamic playmaker, and as he refines his shooting, his overall impact on games will grow. Becoming an All-Star in just his second season would solidify Henderson as one of the NBA’s future stars.

9. Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Trae Young In Mid-Season Trade

Credit&colon Fadeaway World

In a blockbuster mid-season move, the Los Angeles Lakers pull off a trade for Trae Young , drastically altering the NBA landscape. Young has been involved in trade rumors for the past few seasons but the Lakers might finally pull the trigger, using their available first-round picks to do so . With LeBron James potentially nearing retirement and the Lakers aiming for one last title run, bringing in a young star like Trae Young could rejuvenate the franchise.

Young's elite playmaking and scoring would pair perfectly with Anthony Davis, giving the Lakers a new foundation for the future. Lakers fans are waiting patiently for a chance to become a legitimate threat in the West but that can only be done with a trade for a third All-Star player. Pulling off this trade would go down in history for a storied Lakers franchise that has a track record of some incredible mid-season deals.

10. Russell Westbrook Wins Sixth Man Of The Year

Credit&colon Fadeaway World

Russell Westbrook embracing a bench role has transformed his game, and in the 2024-25 season, it could culminate in him winning the Sixth Man of the Year award. The Denver Nuggets need a player to carry the load when Jamal Murray or Nikola Jokic rests and this is a perfect situation for the former MVP.

Winning Sixth Man of the Year would mark a significant career evolution for Westbrook, showing his willingness to adapt and thrive in a new role. It would also make him a key piece for the Nuggets who are reeling from player departures, the most recent one being Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency.

Related: Every NBA Team's Best Player For The 2024-25 Season

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News . We appreciate your support.