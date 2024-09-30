Realistic Mock Trade Sees The Knicks Send Mitchell Robinson To The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2024-25 NBA season hoping to contend under new coach JJ Redick . The team is top-heavy but they need to make certain moves to solidify themselves as contenders in the West. Redick has spoken about the team wanting to add a big man in the past, but the two-way signing of Christian Koloko is all that the team added this summer. The search for a big man should continue, especially with Anthony Davis reportedly wanting to play alongside another big as well.

The New York Knicks shook the NBA up by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns on Saturday , proving that the team is all-in on winning a championship as soon as possible. Towns was a necessity for the franchise as center Mitchell Robinson is expected to miss time until December 2024. Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, will have his value diminished as a one-dimensional bench big who might not be what the franchise needs in their current set-up and is reportedly on the trade block .

Robinson's tools can be perfect for the Lakers, as the teams could swap players in a mock trade to help both teams improve.

Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Mitchell Robinson, Cameron Payne, Pacome Dadiet

New York Knicks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, 2025 Second-Round Pick (LAL)

Vanderbilt has similar injury concerns as Robinson to start the season but has a better prognosis compared to the Knicks center to start the season. The Lakers also get youngster Pacome Dadiet and a potential backup guard in Cam Payne to further bolster the value of the deal, while the Knicks receive salary filler alongside the multi-positional Vanderbilt.

The Lakers Add Size To Help Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis' best season as a Lakers was his first year in 2019-20, where he was an All-NBA First Team selection who was imperative to the franchise's quest for an NBA Championship that season.

A crucial aspect for Davis' durability and performances that season was him playing next to JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard as a power forward. After an injury-riddled 2020-21 season, the Lakers decided to move Davis to be the team's full-time center, which has increased the defensive and offensive load on the big man.

Mitchell Robinson isn't a scorer, but neither were Howard or McGee. Mitch-Rob averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks last season, providing versatile defense and hard-nosed rebounding. His archetype is exactly what the Lakers need to move Davis back to the power forward and play him at the five in a specific lineup or as an injury backup.

Robinson's unavailability to start the season means Davis will be waiting for a few months before the cavalry comes in to lighten his load.

Cam Payne averaged 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers last season. While he likely won't be prominently featured on the Lakers, he would be a solid backup guard option, potentially even over Gabe Vincent due to his better offensive capabilities.

Pacome Dadiet is a promising young prospect, but the Lakers will have to spend years developing him to extract his full value, something that the new Lakers are willing to do with talented young stars.

The Knicks Add Versatility And Defense

This deal ends Robinson's six-year tenure as a Knick in favor of players who could be more versatile defensive pieces in the new-look Knicks. Adding Towns at the five means that perimeter defense is going to be the Knicks' calling card this season.

As a result, additions focused on making them one of the strongest perimeter defenses in the NBA would be fruitful for the franchise. That's why they might be getting the best player in this deal, given what they need.

Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals last season, but his numbers are deceiving. He's a five-position defender who has shown the ability to go toe-to-toe with guards as well as forward and big men.

The Knicks are likely going to run Josh Hart as an undersized power forward, but Vanderbilt will give the Knicks a legitimate and more versatile option at that position compared to what they have on the bench.

The Knicks have already had a bad time with Cam Reddish on their roster, so they could just release him after receiving him, despite Reddish averaging 5.4 points and 2.1 rebounds last season. Jalen Hood-Schifino didn't receive any real playing time last season but is a versatile combo guard with a high ceiling.

Instead of the Knicks betting on 23-year-old rookie Tyler Kolek to be a major contributor as a rookie, they could introduce Hood into their guard rotation and see if he can steal a position himself.

Two Teams Advance To Their Goals By Dealing With Each Other

The Lakers haven't hidden the fact that they're in the market for a big man, so acquiring Robinson is a great pickup for the value they're getting him at. They have to be patient and get him healthy, but it might be worth the reward from January onwards when the season starts to pick up steam. He would take a lot of the banging away from Davis, who can also thrive as a help defender across the floor instead of a one-dimensional rim protector.

The Knicks will have to implement wildly different play-styles when Towns is on the floor compared to Robinson. Instead of forcing Robinson to fit in, they can acquire plug-and-play players who can help them greatly in their quest to win a title. Vanderbilt will quickly be a Tom Thibodeau favorite for his ability to blow up offenses with his stellar defense.

The Lakers get the size they want while the Knicks get off Robinson and add playable depth which would fit their roster better.

