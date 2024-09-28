New York Knicks Roster Looks Scary After Acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks have made significant moves this offseason, and their roster now looks like a formidable contender. After acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the summer, the Knicks have pulled off another blockbuster trade, landing Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team deal .

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, the Knicks traded Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick via Detroit to Minnesota to acquire Towns, with the Charlotte Hornets also involved in the trade.

This trade is a game-changer for the Knicks, as they now have a lineup that can legitimately compete for a championship. Towns is an All-Star big man who adds significant offensive firepower and versatility to a team that was already on the rise.

Starting Lineup

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns

Jalen Brunson had a breakout season last year, solidifying his place as the Knicks' floor general. The 27-year-old point guard earned his first All-Star and All-NBA selections after averaging 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Brunson shot an impressive 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.

He has also become a beloved figure in New York, especially after taking a massive $113 million pay cut while extending his contract, a rare act of loyalty in modern NBA. His leadership, scoring ability, and playmaking will be key to the Knicks’ success.

Josh Hart has become a fan favorite due to his hustle and tenacity. He averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists last season while shooting 43.4% from the field. Hart’s grit and aggressive play on both ends of the floor have embodied the Knicks' physical identity. As a strong rebounder for his position and a versatile defender, Hart will continue to play a crucial role in the Knicks' success, providing energy and toughness.

OG Anunoby , who was acquired from the Raptors last season, has been a vital piece for the Knicks. Before suffering an injury, Anunoby was playing at a high level, averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from deep. Anunoby is an elite "3-and-D" player, and his presence gives the Knicks a defensive stalwart who can also space the floor. The Knicks rewarded him with a five-year, $212 million contract extension, locking in his prime years.

The Knicks made a big splash by trading for Mikal Bridges from the Nets this offseason. Bridges is a rising star in the league, and last season he averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range. His two-way prowess makes him a perfect fit for the Knicks' system, as he can defend at a high level while contributing offensively as a scorer and playmaker.

The centerpiece of this offseason’s blockbuster trade, Karl-Anthony Towns , brings immense talent to the Knicks. Last season, Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.4% from the field and an incredible 41.6% from three-point range.

Towns is one of the best shooting big men in NBA history, and his versatility on offense will add a new dimension to the Knicks' game. Towns won’t have to shoulder the entire load, allowing him to focus on what he does best: score efficiently from all areas of the floor.

The New York Knicks have built an impressive starting lineup, but it’s their deep and versatile bench that could be the deciding factor in their quest for a championship. The importance of a strong bench cannot be overstated, especially in the grueling grind of the NBA playoffs, and the Knicks have assembled a group of players who can contribute in a variety of ways.

Bench

Deuce McBride, Tyler Kolek, Cameron Payne, Pacome Dadiet, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, Mitchell Robinson

Miles "Deuce" McBride has developed into a valuable role player for the Knicks. Known for his defensive tenacity and ability to guard multiple positions, McBride is a versatile guard who can contribute on both ends of the floor. Last season, he made strides in his offensive game, showing flashes of playmaking ability and shooting improvement. As a key defensive stopper, McBride will continue to be a critical part of the Knicks' bench unit.

One of the new additions, Tyler Kolek, brings an exciting dynamic to the Knicks’ second unit. Known for his high basketball IQ and playmaking ability, Kolek will help orchestrate the offense when Jalen Brunson is off the floor. His passing skills and court vision make him a valuable floor general who can keep the ball moving and find open teammates. Kolek also has the ability to score from beyond the arc, adding to his versatility.

Cameron Payne comes to the Knicks with a wealth of experience. As a backup point guard, Payne has proven to be a reliable scorer and playmaker off the bench. His ability to shoot from deep and push the pace makes him a key contributor in transition. Payne’s playoff experience with the Phoenix Suns adds valuable leadership to the bench, as he knows what it takes to perform in high-pressure situations.

Pacome Dadiet, an emerging talent, has impressed with his athleticism and defensive versatility. Dadiet is a strong wing defender who can guard multiple positions, and his energy off the bench will be crucial in maintaining the Knicks’ physical style of play. While still developing offensively, Dadiet’s ability to make an impact on defense makes him a valuable reserve for the team.

Precious Achiuwa provides a versatile frontcourt presence for the Knicks. Known for his rebounding and defensive abilities, Achiuwa can guard both the 4 and the 5 positions. He brings toughness and athleticism to the second unit, making him a critical part of the Knicks’ interior defense. His ability to run the floor and finish at the rim also adds an offensive dimension that can spark fast breaks.

Jericho Sims is another high-energy big man who will be important for the Knicks’ bench. Sims excels as a rim protector and rebounder, providing physicality and hustle on both ends of the floor. His ability to set strong screens and roll to the basket makes him a valuable asset in pick-and-roll situations. Sims’ defensive prowess will be key in keeping the Knicks’ interior defense solid when Towns or Mitchell Robinson rests.

Mitchell Robinson, when healthy, is a defensive anchor for the Knicks. His shot-blocking and rebounding skills are among the best in the league, and his ability to protect the paint makes him a game-changer defensively. Although listed as injured, Robinson's eventual return will bolster the team’s frontcourt depth significantly, allowing the Knicks to dominate the boards and deter opponents from attacking the rim.

With a deep and versatile bench, led by players like McBride, Kolek, Payne, and Achiuwa, the Knicks have built a team that can compete at the highest level. Their starting lineup is already one of the best in the league, and their depth will give them the flexibility to adapt to various challenges throughout the season. If they can decide between Shamet and Morris and keep everyone healthy, the Knicks are in a prime position to challenge for the NBA title this season.

Camp Invites

Landry Shamet, Marcus Morris, Chuma Okeke

Landry Shamet, known for his three-point shooting, has been invited to Knicks training camp and will be competing for a spot on the roster. Shamet’s shooting ability and experience playing in playoff environments make him a valuable asset. His ability to space the floor could provide critical offensive versatility for the Knicks, but the team will need to decide whether his shooting outweighs other positional needs.

Marcus Morris, a former Knick, has also been invited to camp. Morris brings toughness, physicality, and veteran leadership. His ability to score from mid-range and beyond the arc, combined with his defensive intensity, makes him a solid option for the Knicks’ second unit. However, Morris and Shamet are competing for essentially the same roster spot, and the Knicks will likely have to choose one to keep for the upcoming season.

Chuma Okeke is another intriguing camp invitee, bringing versatility to the forward position. Known for his defensive ability and improving offensive game, Okeke has the potential to be a valuable rotational player for the Knicks. His length and athleticism could provide the team with additional defensive flexibility, making him a strong candidate to earn a spot on the final roster.

The Knicks find themselves in a tough position as they can likely only keep either Landry Shamet or Marcus Morris. Both bring valuable skills: Shamet with his three-point shooting and Morris with his physical play and veteran leadership. On the other hand, Morris’ experience and grit align with the Knicks’ physical identity, and his versatility to play both forward spots provides lineup flexibility. The Knicks will need to evaluate their needs closely during training camp to decide who fits best in their rotation.

Knicks Are A Serious Challenger For The Celtics

The New York Knicks finished last season with an impressive 50-32 record, but with the new additions, they now have a roster capable of challenging the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference title. The Celtics are often seen as the gold standard in the East, but the Knicks have assembled a starting five that can match up with them. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart bring leadership and grit, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are elite wing defenders who can stretch the floor, and Karl-Anthony Towns adds another layer of offensive firepower.

The Celtics, with their dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, will still be formidable, but the Knicks have the personnel to make life difficult for them on both ends of the court. The addition of Towns gives the Knicks a reliable go-to scorer in the frontcourt, while the versatile wings of Anunoby and Bridges can defend Boston's star players effectively. Furthermore, Jalen Brunson has proven he can rise to the occasion in big moments, and his leadership will be critical in a playoff series.

With depth on the bench and a versatile, dynamic starting lineup, the Knicks can compete with any team in the league. Their moves this offseason have positioned them as serious title contenders, and the rivalry with the Celtics could be one of the most exciting storylines in the NBA this season.

