Brooklyn Kepler, a 10-year-old girl from Illinois, is a passionate wrestler with the Edwardsville Wrestling Club. For Halloween, she dressed as her hero, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, never imagining she would catch his attention.

Her 10th birthday was even themed around “The Rock,” proudly displaying her admiration for him.

“I’ve always liked ‘The Rock.’ I thought he was just fun and big,” Brooklyn told Gray News. “I want to be a bodybuilder when I’m older, and he’s a bodybuilder.”

Brooklyn chose to dress as her idol, “The Rock”, for Halloween, specifically trying to replicate his classic wrestling appearance.

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Her mother, Michelle Kepler, crafted the costume, which featured a bald cap, wrestling briefs, and fake muscles.

Michelle shared updates on social media as she worked on the costume. Once it was complete, both she and her daughter felt happy with how it turned out.

“I’m mind-blown. It looks so good,” Brooklyn recounted.

Brooklyn’s costume earned her second place in a local costume contest.

To compensate for Brooklyn not clinching the top spot, Johnson graciously offered to fly the 10-year-old and her family out to California, where they would be his special guests at the glamorous red carpet premiere of “Jumanji: Open World” scheduled for December.

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“Can’t wait to meet you, and your family and can’t wait for you guys to enjoy our movie, JUMANJI,” he wrote on social media. “thanks for being such a cool fan.”

Brooklyn told the outlet that she was sitting in her mother’s lap, filled with emotion and tears streaming down her face, when the family received the exciting news about Johnson’s invitation.

“I was so happy,” Brooklyn recounted.

“I was in tears,” her mother added.

Michelle expressed the family’s gratitude to Johnson and his dedicated team for taking the time to notice their heartfelt video and extending an invitation to them. Both the video and Johnson’s response have now gone viral, capturing the attention of many fans and supporters.

“We’re kind of living the dream right now,” Michelle said.

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