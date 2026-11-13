Tyga (real name Michael Ray Stevenson) and Madelaine Petsch, the 32-year-old actress from Riverdale, have ended their relationship after dating for over a year, as confirmed by several sources to People.

Just two months ago, the 36-year-old rapper and Petsch were seen enjoying a warm date during the opening night of Scary Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California.

A source close to them informed the outlet in September that “they’re really happy, and she’s been spending time with his son,” referring to Tyga’s 13-year-old son, King Cairo, whom he shares with his ex, Blac Chyna.

Dating rumors about the couple began in February 2025 when they were seen sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Just a week later, they were spotted linking arms at the Vanity Fair and Instagram Vanities Party.

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Photos captured Tyga and the actress leaving the party together and getting into the same car. An onlooker noted that the two remained close throughout the evening, sitting beside each other and appearing cozy in several pictures.

The couple has enjoyed multiple outings together since then, including a gathering at Bar Marmont, where they were spotted with Petsch’s former Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend, Jack Martin.

While neither has officially acknowledged their relationship, Petsch shared her thoughts on maintaining privacy in her personal life during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast around that time.

She told host Alex Cooper, “I am at a place in my life where I’ve been a public figure for 10 years and I’ve tried to navigate my private and my public lives for a very long time, not very well. And the reality is, I know I’m on a show where I should be talking about my relationships, but like, I’m not going to.”

Although she chose not to address the rumors, the star did express that she values “consistency” in a partner.

“I think that’s one thing I learned is really important: consistency in a partner. Kindness. Love. It’s like, honestly not that hard, I think, to be in a good relationship. Communication. Support for my career,” she added. “Trust is really important.”

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Tyga was in a relationship with Avril Lavigne from February to October 2023, with their romance being on and off. At one point, a source informed People that they were “totally done” after a brief reunion following their initial breakup in June.

Meanwhile, the rapper came under fire a few months ago after admitting to using Artificial Intelligence for his music.

He told Billboard, “I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks. Like why are people over-explaining how they make sh– that’s good?It’s supposed to give you an experience and a feeling. But we definitely used AI as a [tool],” he continued.

He added, “And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.

However, he emphasized that “as far as the writing, all the vocals are all me. There’s nothing wrong with using technology as a tool.”

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