Yvonne Gonzalez-Bradford and her husband, Vance, showed their love for the New York Knicks after the team’s big NBA championship win. Caught up in the excitement, she suggested naming their baby Knickson to honor the team.

“It was in that moment that I was like, ‘Oh, my God, is this just my hormones? Would it be crazy if we named the baby Knickson after the Knicks and this win right now?’” she told People.

“This means so much more. This is such an impactful moment in history,” she added. “I was like, ‘Why would I not want to name this Leo baby something that is so influential?’”

Vance Bradford thought his wife’s idea to name their baby after their favorite basketball team was great. He explained that it was easy for him to agree, noting that they usually share the same thoughts.

“That’s the beauty of it,” he recalled. “It really is a team thing, and really a lot of the ideas that we come up with, whether it be our plans for our future, things like that, we really tap in with each other and make sure we’re aligned.”

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Then, a few days later, when she suggested making their future baby’s middle name Fyve, Vance Bradford was completely on board. For him, the middle name holds a deeper meaning than its connection to the championship-winning team.

“My nickname, a lot of people call me V. The Roman numeral for five is V,” he explains. “So I didn’t get a junior, and I didn’t want a junior, but I do want to have some connection to him in my name, so there it is.”

The proud parents share that baby Knickson’s name reflects his special future. Gonzalez-Bradford said she feels the name is meaningful and hopes to pass on the perseverance and determination of the New York Knicks to her son.

“We can talk to him about that perseverance, about keep on going on,” she said. “It’s such an impactful name. It’s just legendary at this point. [I’m] proud that he can align with New York in that moment and that’s what we can teach him.”

Echoing her sentiments, Vance Bradford added that the name now has its own definition, standing as a “mantra for life.”

“Knicks in five has its own definition, a mantra for life, to really truly overcome adversity, and look at all of the obstacles that this Knicks team overcame to land in the finals and go in five,” he noted. “There’s seven games in the finals, but it’s Knicks in five because we’re going to get it done and get it done fast.”

He continued, “So it really is a nod to the idea that we’re naming you and also dictating your destiny. We want to set you up for success.”

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Once the new parents posted the first pictures of their son on Instagram, they quickly went viral, garnering lots of love and support from fans nationwide.

“It was picked up by so many fans and outlets and posts,” Gonzalez-Bradford recounted. “And as a mom, I was in tears, because to have my son be covered in so much love [and] so much support. People just are really wishing so many blessings and saying his future is great.”

“They call him the City’s nephew,” added Bradford.

The new dad expressed his excitement about his son being proud of his special name.

“I’m so happy, number one, that he already gets to stand out because of his name,” Vance Bradford noted. “But number two, because it’s attached to such a championship, a love-leading moment in history, is fantastic as well.”

“And the fact that we’ll get to reflect and show him all of these moments throughout this whole viral process about him getting love, and just letting him know that when you lead with love, you can be a part and get and achieve anything you want,” he added. “So that part really just is all a parent can ask for.”

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