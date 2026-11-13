Black American actor Michael Jai White, 59, recently touched on his Ghanaian ancestry and how he felt liberated after learning about his ties to the West African nation.

Per Complex, White opened up about discovering his family’s ancestral roots traced back to Ghana during an appearance on the One54 podcast. He said that experience changed his perspective on his racial heritage.

White stated that he initially traced his family’s roots only to South Carolina and Louisiana without trying to ascertain whether there was more to their ancestral background.

“Think of the freedom that is just to know that … your beginning was not a slave,” White said. “I think that frees you and links you to something deeper.”

White revealed that his family became aware of their ties to Ghana after his son investigated their ancestry. He, however, noted that learning about his lineage became personal after he visited Ghana.

“I used to say, I don’t give a damn. I am proud of being a Black American because we’re the strongest of the strong,” the Black Dynamite star said. “I don’t need no African connection.”

His mindset, however, changed when he visited the West African nation, which is a popular tourist destination for the African diaspora.

“I felt liberated in knowing … slavery wasn’t the beginning of my lineup,” White said.

READ ALSO: To be made chief in Ghana is more relevant than to be knighted by the Queen – Jai White

White’s visit to Ghana also came with a surprise, as he was inducted into the Akwamu royal family, Complex reported. His traditional name is Nana Akoto.

White stated that he and his family made the trip to Ghana with celebrities such as Boris Kodjoe, Anthony Anderson, and Djimon Hounsou. The 56-year-old said he was present at a ceremony to enstool business executive Bozoma Saint John. But his name popped up during the ceremony, something he wasn’t expecting.

“Something they said sounded like my name and everybody’s looking at me,” White said. “I get up … and they … inducted me into the royal family.”

White also said he “felt like I was pranked at first.”

The 59-year-old noted that his title and induction come with responsibilities.

“It’s not about a thing about praising you,” White stated. “To me, it’s like now I got to do something. It’s a responsibility.”

White was a schoolteacher before he pursued a career in acting. He said he hopes to support educational programs in Ghana with his professional links.

“This is about service,” White noted. “Life is about service. And when you realize that, it really puts things in perspective.”

READ ALSO: Michael Jai White makes history as first non-Asian to win Bruce Lee award at Asian World Film Festival

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