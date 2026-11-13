Tyra Banks has publicly announced that she is single, revealing in a candid interview with HOT 97 that she has ended her relationship with Louis Bélanger-Martin.

During the conversation on November 11, the 52-year-old supermodel was asked about the important lessons she has learned about love and relationships.

“That’s a good question. I think that it’s never too late to start again,” she replied. “I’m a single woman now. I’m 52 years old, and I’m single, and I kind of was over it. I’m like, I’ve got my mom, I’ve got my son, and I’m good. I didn’t even have, like, a drive.”

“But now I’m like, you know what? It’s not too late,” she added. “Now I feel feminine, dating, you know, I’m back to that. There’s no such thing as, ‘Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done… so I’m living my feminineness right now.”

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TMZ also confirmed that Banks is single.

“I am dating. It’s nice to be single. It’s been a while,” she told the outlet on the street in New York City.

Banks has been linked to Bélanger-Martin since October 2019, when they were seen dining at the popular restaurant Hutong twice in the same week, according to Page Six.

Two months earlier, the model was photographed with the businessman in Los Angeles, but he was then referred to as a “mystery man”.

Bélanger-Martin has held senior roles at various companies and co-founded the private investment firm Groupe W Inc. in 1996.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps but have been spotted together in public on multiple occasions, including at the TIME 100 Gala in 2022.

In May 2024, Banks shared with People that she had been residing and collaborating with Bélanger-Martin in Australia. During this period, he held a prominent role at Banks’ ice cream company, SMiZE Cream.

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The model shared on Today in October 2024 that Bélanger-Martin supported her in overcoming her insecurities as a business owner.

“That’s where my stuff happens — of self-doubt, am I good enough, am I just a model?” she said. “My man is amazing at helping me through those moments.”

After returning to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that month, Banks revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she spoke with Bélanger-Martin about her runway comeback.

“I was talking to my man about it — he’s backstage somewhere — I was saying, ‘I was walking, and normally I would walk for myself … but when I was walking on that Victoria’s Secret runway this time, I felt like everybody was inside of me,” she said. “Fifty-year-old women, insecure women — I just felt like there was more … I was stomping because I felt like I was a vessel more so than it’s just all about me. It was different.”

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