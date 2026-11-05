Utility asks retired nurse, 82, and war vet husband to pay almost $10K water bill over its broken meter

An 82-year-old retired nurse, Joyce Howell, and her husband, a veteran of the Vietnam War, face a water bill of almost $10,000 due to a broken meter.

Howell and her spouse have lived in their Los Angeles residence since the 1960s, raising 10 children there, before being hit with the astronomical charge, according to NBC Los Angeles.

This year, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) charged the couple over $9,200 for water consumed from February 2023 to March 2026.

Howell initially thought that a leak in the house might be the reason for the large bill, so she asked her daughter, Stephanie, to reach out to LADWP for clarification.

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A representative from LADWP later informed the family that the meter had been malfunctioning for three years, meaning they hadn’t been billed for their water usage. The family was still responsible for paying for the water they had consumed, the rep said.

“You’re going to have to pay the bill,” the representative responded, according to Howell’s daughter.

Howell’s daughter said she was shocked that LADWP expected her retired parents, who live on a fixed income, to cover such a huge bill.

“You are coming at my parents that have dedicated their lives as family, people, decent community, good parents, and give them back to community, and then you come with them with this bill at the end of their lives,” Stephanie told the outlet.

“Elderly people don’t get additional income. They can’t go back to work. This is it for them.”

The couple’s daughter criticized LADWP for failing to identify the problem earlier.

“They should have read the meter, and they should have had whoever the technician to come out on a monthly basis or whatever to see if the meter is being read or if it was broken or not,” she said.

LADWP official Joseph Ramallo informed NBC Los Angeles that while stuck meters are uncommon, they do occur occasionally for a utility managing approximately 700,000 water meters and 1.7 million electric meters.

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Ramallo explained that the meter at the Howells’ 3,100-square-foot home had been malfunctioning for over three years, but the utility is only allowed to charge customers for a maximum of three years of previous usage.

The home usually incurs a monthly water bill exceeding $300, according to him.

He clarified that LADWP has a duty to bill customers “if water is used,” and that the utility is willing to collaborate with them on affordable payment options.

LADWP said it offered the couple a long-term payment plan to cover the bill.

Though Howell has “no problem paying the bill,” she emphasized that if the meter was malfunctioning, “somebody should have done something.”

NBC Los Angeles reported that after the couple’s story went viral, LADWP reduced the pair’s bimonthly payments from $360 down to $100.

Nevertheless, Howell expressed that the core problem is the $9,200 charge, which she hopes will be lowered.

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