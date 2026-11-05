Beyoncé gives $25K to HBCU summer camp for kids

Reagan Fresnel, a Spelman College alumna, is dedicated to introducing youth to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

After graduating from the Atlanta college in 2018 with a degree in political science and government, her transformative HBCU experience inspired her to create similar opportunities for future generations.

In 2021, she co-founded Camp HBCYouth with Morehouse College alumnus Brian Wright, a seven-week summer program that has already benefited 2,000 elementary school students from kindergarten to fifth grade, AfroTech reported.

Recently, Camp HBCYouth received a significant boost with a $25,000 grant from BeyGOOD, the foundation established by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Her foundation is known for its commitment to supporting scholarships, entrepreneurship, emergency relief, and community investments. The funding will help Fresnel’s camp expand its reach, allowing more children to experience the enriching environment of HBCUs.

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The organization wrote, “BeyGOOD is proud to invest $25,000 in @camphbcyouth, an organization inspiring students in grades K–5 to explore the history, and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).Through an engaging blend of education, wellness, arts, and sports, Camp HBCYouth creates meaningful experiences that nurture creativity, encourage personal growth, and introduce students to the possibilities of higher education.”

Fresnel shared how the grant will help achieve the camp’s goals on Instagram, writing, “To Mrs. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Ms. Tina Knowles & The BeyGOOD Family. Thank you! Your grant helps us put more children on HBCU campuses, hire more HBCU students, and keep camp within reach for the families who need it most.”

The program, per their website, is built on several key pillars, with a strong emphasis on academic enrichment. Its curriculum focuses on essential skills such as literacy, reading comprehension, STEAM education, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

Additionally, the program celebrates HBCU culture and history by educating children about the contributions of Black pioneers and teaching them university chants.

Students engage in hands-on experiences that expose them to college opportunities and career pathways. They also have the chance to visit various departments, research centers, and academic facilities, receiving mentorship from HBCU students and alumni along the way.

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The camp also encourages sports, wellness, and teamwork by promoting healthy eating and daily fitness activities. This includes tennis lessons led by coaches to help campers work together and develop discipline.

According to its website, the camp promotes creative expression through three main areas, including music and performing arts, visual arts and design, as well as innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We are dedicated to preparing campers for future success by focusing on life readiness, grounded in historical and cultural preparation,” the camp’s website reads. “We also embrace diversity, recognizing its power to strengthen our community and enrich our collective experiences. Through these principles, we aim to inspire confidence and resilience in the next generation of Black leaders.”

The camp collaborates with several universities, including Spelman College, Tennessee State University, Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, and Morgan State University.

Additionally, Camp HBCYouth is set to expand to Texas Southern University in Houston, as reported by AfroTech.

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