Ex-Mobile councilman accused of making threats at restaurant: ‘I rape little girls like you’

Former Mobile City Council Member of District 2 William Carroll is under investigation by Mobile police following an incident at Hooters on Airport Boulevard. Carroll, 56, is accused of making inappropriate and threatening remarks to two individuals on October 14.

According to court documents, Carroll said, “I kill people for a living and rape little girls like her,” to a manager, as reported by WKRG.

The document indicated that the statement was directed at the manager in a “serious and deliberate manner,” which made her fear for her safety and led her to stop working.

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Court documents further reveal that Carroll reportedly made the statements “I rape little girls like you” and “I dig ditches and kill people” to another victim.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood stated that they intend to prosecute this case as they would any other.

“We’re going to treat this just like we treat every other case,” Mobile County District Attorney Blackwood said. “Sometimes, we have a legitimate complaint and sometimes they’re not. We will evaluate this just like we do every other case. Our goal in the end is that justice will be done.”

“The victim in the case, the alleged victim, was sent to the county magistrate, where warrants were signed for misdemeanor making a terrorist threat,” Blackwood added, according to MYNBC15. “The cases did not originate in my office. A magistrate made a determination.”

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they issued Carroll a trespass warning and asked him to leave. Two weeks after the incident, a warrant was executed, resulting in Carroll’s arrest on Wednesday, October 28. He’s charged with two counts of making a terrorist threat.

Jail records indicate he posted a $6,000 bond on the same day.

Carroll is scheduled to return to court on November 12.

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Hooters’ corporate team issued a statement after Carroll’s arrest and stated that it was aware of the incident that occurred on October 14.

“The person in question made inappropriate and disturbing comments to a staff member who reported the behavior to a manager,” the organization wrote.

“The wellbeing and safety of our employees and the communities we serve is of the utmost importance to our brand. As always, we provided support and security to all employees involved in this incident,” the statement continued.

Carroll previously served as a city council member for District 2 until he lost his re-election bid to the current council member, Samantha Ingram.

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