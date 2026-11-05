Libya’s top religious body calls for Nike boycott because it was named after Greek goddess

Muslims in Libya have been banned from buying, selling or wearing clothing featuring the Nike logo. Libya’s top religious authority, the Dar al-Ifta, issued a ruling banning clothing from the U.S. sportswear giant, stating that the brand was named after the Greek goddess of victory and that its iconic swoosh logo was inspired by her wings.

The religious authority, based in Tripoli, argued that wearing clothing with the logo promotes symbols linked “with polytheism,” or the worship of more than one god, according to the BBC.

The ruling, known as a fatwa, is a religious opinion on a matter of Islamic law. It is often issued by a high-ranking Islamic religious leader, a religious authority, or a qualified council of scholars.

Although these religious rulings can hold considerable social influence, they do not necessarily serve as official government mandates or carry legal force.

Last year, the religious institution ruled against wearing jewellery and watches bearing the logo of French luxury jewellery house Van Cleef & Arpels. It argued that its four-leaf clover design was linked with Christian beliefs and the hope of good luck, which the authority said was against Islamic teachings.

The latest fatwa does not clearly state the penalties for people who continue to patronise Nike clothing.

Currently, Nike doesn’t have an official store in Libya, but local sportswear retailers do sell its products.

Libya has since 2014 ​been divided between rival eastern and western governments that emerged following the 2011 uprising ​that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

The ancient Greek city of Cyrene in the country contains archaeological remains, including a statue of the Greek goddess of the same name.

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